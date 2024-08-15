Luis Diaz has been heavily involved in pre-season for Liverpool and remains happy at Anfield, but that hasn’t stopped Barcelona pushing to sign him.

The winger has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou throughout the summer as the Catalans’ director of football, Deco, views him as a top target.

Diaz is an important player for Liverpool and made 51 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring 13 goals and making five assists in the process.

Arne Slot, however, is keen to sign a new winger this summer and sources have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that the Reds ARE willing to part ways with Diaz for around £65m.

Liverpool’s top winger target early in the window was Newcastle star Anthony Gordon.

Before the PSR deadline that forced Newcastle into selling players, Liverpool had agreed a deal that would’ve seen Gordon join them for £75m and Joe Gomez sign for the Magpies for £45m.

Medicals were even booked for the pair but the Magpies were ultimately able to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh instead, so the deal was shelved.

Newcastle, understandably, are now very reluctant to sell Gordon and Real Madrid winger Rodrygo continues to be linked as a potential alternative.

Barcelona still pushing for Liverpool star

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Barcelona ‘reactivated their interest’ in Diaz last week but signing the Liverpool star won’t be straightforward.

It’s claimed that the Catalans will need to use ‘financial engineering’ to make the move happen due to their ongoing problems behind the scenes.

Barcelona are actively looking to sell players before the window slams shut and whether they can or not will determine whether they can get Diaz.

Sierra adds that Diaz, who is under contract at Anfield until 2027, has held talks with Liverpool over an extension but there has been no ‘concrete’ progress on that front as yet.

But the suggestion is that the 27-year-old would consider a move to Barcelona if they are able to come to an agreement with the Reds over a fee.

Back in November last year, Diaz’s father, Luis Snr, revealed that the winger was a boyhood Barcelona supporter, which could play into his decision.

“It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan and it would be his dream to go there,” he said.

“So far I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way they welcomed him and received him.”

Diaz’s full focus for now is on Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Ipswich Town on Saturday, but things could change in the coming weeks.

