Barcelona threaten to derail Liverpool defender plan as Ronald Araujo decision revealed

Ronald Araujo has made his decision on his Liverpool future

Barcelona are threatening a transfer plan at Liverpool, with the feeling on a decision coming from Ronald Araujo about staying at the club has been revealed.

The Reds are starting to make real progress under Andoni Iraola. Both signings made by the Spaniard and players who were already at Anfield are performing well for the fourth-placed Premier League club.

Among those are stalwart Virgil van Dijk and loanee Araujo, who have impressed in defence.

But Van Dijk could depart in the summer – with some social media posts of late furthering that view – and that would surely mean a new defender would need to be added to the squad.

Barcelona threaten Levi Colwill plan

A number of outlets are aware that Liverpool retain an interest in Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill.

The Reds have previously been linked with the Blues man, and he could be the perfect defender to take over from Van Dijk.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could reportedly sanction the exit of their academy product for a fee between £65-75million (€54-63m).

But Liverpool are not alone in their admiration of Colwill, as Barcelona are reported to have the Blues defender in their sights.

There are issues in the Barca defence, with a number of injuries impacting the options available to Hansi Flick, and Colwill could help that while adding a very competent option.

READ MORE: Liverpool targeting Netherlands starter after Fabrizio Romano’s ‘serious’ update

Ronald Araujo decision coming

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be very keen on bringing Araujo in permanently from Barca following his impressive start to life as an Anfield loanee.

It’s not yet known if Araujo wants to remain at Liverpool or go back to Spain at the end of his loan, despite positive comments on his temporary home.

And while a decision has been made by the Uruguayan, it is essentially that he doesn’t yet want to make a decision.

Indeed, it’s reported that neither party wants to rush into anything in regards to making the loan permanent.

Spanish outlet Sport reported: ‘At Anfield, they are very happy with the Uruguayan, but it is a significant financial undertaking, so they don’t intend to make a final decision until the end of the season, despite reports that they would like to finalise the deal now.

‘If it were today, that would be the feeling, but there’s still a long season ahead and no one wants to rush into anything.

‘Araujo also wants to wait until the end of the season.’

Liverpool want El Hadji Malick Diouf

Also in defence, Liverpool have been credited, by a few outlets, with interest in Brentford defender El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Both the Reds and Chelsea are said to be keeping an eye on him amid an impressive start to life with the Bees after making the switch from West Ham.

Fees in the region of €50-60million (£42-50m) have been floated.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are said to have made contact with the defender’s representatives, as there’s a feeling he can develop into a top-level left-back.