Liverpool are drawing up an €80million (£69m) offer to land Jules Kounde from Barcelona this summer, as per a report, and it comes after an underwhelming Anfield signing received firm criticism.

Kounde has long been linked with a move to the Premier League. Chelsea held talks for the Frenchman in the summer of 2022, only to be beaten to the deal by Barca.

Kounde joined Barca for €55m, and he has gone on to make 186 appearances in all competitions for the Blaugrana.

He largely played as a centre-half for previous club Sevilla but has since established himself as Barca’s first-choice right-back.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been credited with interest in Kounde over the past 18 months, and Liverpool have now entered the scene.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claim Liverpool are ‘planning to submit an offer at the end of the season’, with a bid for Kounde being ‘prepared’.

The report tips Liverpool to put €80m on the table. That is supposedly the amount Barca want to sell the 27-year-old this summer.

Arne Slot sees Kounde as his new right-back, while the player’s versatility means he could also fill in at centre-back if needed.

It was claimed in February that Barca are ‘willing’ to sell Kounde for €80m as Liverpool rival Man Utd for his signature.

On April 30, Sport claimed Barca chiefs are open to the departures of Kounde, Alejandro Balde and Marc Casado to bring in vital transfer funds.

In October, Barca sporting director Deco confirmed City made contact for Kounde last summer.

While last month, Chelsea were tipped to launch an ‘aggressive’ move to finally bring Kounde to England.

Liverpool spent £29.5m on Jeremie Frimpong last summer to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

However, it has been a problem position for Slot this campaign, as both Frimpong and Conor Bradley have battled injuries.

Slot has also left fans baffled at times by using Frimpong as a right winger and playing midfielders such as Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones at right-back.

Former Liverpool star Jan Molby raised serious questions over Frimpong’s physicality in April – a problem Kounde would immediately solve.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Kounde could replace ‘kid’ Jeremie Frimpong

When asked if Frimpong’s pace could add energy to Liverpool’s attack, Molby replied: “I struggle with it, and I’ve had that problem for a while.

“It’s only natural that football fans wish new players to do well, and Frimpong only had to do one thing and people would go, ‘he’s getting better, you know.’

“I’ve always been a little bit critical, because look beyond his pace and then tell me where are the top four Premier League qualities. I don’t see it.

“He sometimes, on the pitch, acts like a kid, he sometimes plays like a kid, and he looks like a kid doesn’t he, when you see the size of him next to some of them.

“It doesn’t mean he’s not a great footballer, but this is just a different ball game.

“You’ve got to be able to look after yourself, to be physical, to play, and I just can’t see in what world that what turns this [around] is Frimpong and his pace. I can’t have that.”

Liverpool’s interest in a world-class right winger has been handed a major setback as he is being lined up for a major new contract.

Meanwhile, FSG have taken a clear stance on Slot’s future amid Liverpool hitting a 113-year low.