Liverpool have been linked with a thrilling move for Barcelona superstar Raphinha, while Hansi Flick’s side have reportedly received an offer for Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are ‘preparing a €100million offer’ (£88m / $115m) to sign Raphinha next summer. The Reds allegedly see Raphinha as ‘the ideal replacement’ for Mo Salah and hope to bring him back to England in a ‘major coup’.

It is claimed that Salah’s dip in form, as well as constant interest from Saudi Arabia, has seen Liverpool ramp up plans to bring in a successor on the right wing.

Raphinha’s Premier League journey

Joined Leeds United from Rennes for £17m in October 2020

Scored the goal that kept them in the top flight in the 2021-22 season

Notched 17 goals and 12 assists in 67 appearances overall

Left Leeds for Barca in a £55m deal in July 2022

Fichajes add that Liverpool have been dazzled by Raphinha’s ‘outstanding’ form in Catalonia, despite the fact he has only just returned from a hamstring injury. The Brazilian put himself in contention for the Ballon d’Or after registering 34 goals and 26 assists during Barca’s treble-winning campaign last season.

Flick, understandably, sees Raphinha as a crucial part of his attack, especially now he is back fit. But the report suggests Barcelona chiefs could sanction a sale to Liverpool to improve the club’s financial standing.

A €100m deal would vastly improve Barca’s situation, potentially giving them money to spend ahead of next season.

Ter Stegen also offered exit opportunity

Meanwhile, Sport state that Besiktas have acted on their interest in Ter Stegen by submitting a bid.

Besiktas want to sign the goalkeeper on loan for the remainder of the season, including a buy option worth €8m (£7m / $9m) for the summer.

Barca’s response, as well as how Ter Stegen feels about joining Besiktas, has yet to be revealed.

Besiktas are said to be desperate to land a new No 1, with the pursuit of Ter Stegen being led by ex-Borussia Dortmund chief Eduard Graf – now the Turkish club’s director.

Barca are open to Ter Stegen’s departure as he is on huge wages and is now behind summer signing Joan Garcia in the pecking order.

Ter Stegen could consider January proposals as he needs game time to impress Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Given the sources of these two links, Ter Stegen is more likely to join Besiktas than Raphinha signing for Liverpool.

Arne Slot is searching for reinforcements out wide, but Liverpool see Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo as the best fit.

Semenyo can be signed via a £65m release clause in January, while he is currently in the form of his life, too.

Although, Liverpool will have to fend off the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City to snare the 25-year-old.

Returning to Raphinha, the Barca leader has previously been linked with United and Arsenal. But he is happy at Barca and is expected to stay there for at least a couple more seasons.

Ter Stegen will likely be happy that an offer of regular game time has arrived, though he could wait for a bigger and better proposal.

