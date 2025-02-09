A shock report from Spain has claimed that Barcelona have hope of sealing a stunning free transfer for Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk in the summer.

The 33-year-old is set to be out of contract in the summer and Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Reds’ captain in recent weeks, although Liverpool want to keep him.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, as cited by Football365 journalist Lewis Oldham, Van Dijk has ‘burst onto Barcelona’s list of targets for the summer.’

It’s claimed that Sporting Director Deco is keeping a ‘close eye on Van Dijk’s situation’ and Barcelona could ‘sacrifice’ Ronald Araujo to free up the funds required to sign the Dutch international.

Araujo recently signed a contract extension until 2031 but Barcelona are ‘not closing the door on his exit’, especially ‘if a good offer comes in’.

Van Dijk’s proposed move to Barcelona reportedly ‘depends’ on if Araujo is sold for around €60m (£50m, $61.2m), which would ‘unblock’ a move for Van Dijk as then they’d be able to match his wage demands.

Of course, it also hinges upon whether or not the experienced Dutchman agrees an extension with Liverpool.

Van Dijk’s Liverpool stay is not fully guaranteed – sources

As TEAMtalk correspondent Ben Jacobs reported in January, Van Dijk is happy to stay at Liverpool but wants assurances on certain things before he puts pen to paper.

The biggest sticking point is that the Reds are likely to sign a new centre-back in 2025 and Van Dijk wants to know his role and ultimately minutes. He will have to think about whether he’s comfortable with that situation before making a decision.

Van Dijk is far more open to playing a somewhat reduced role, over time, than Mo Salah for example, but first wants to understand which type of centre-back Liverpool may sign and how many minutes he’ll get moving forward. That has added time to a deal being thrashed out.

But crucially, Liverpool are calm about the situation as they know Van Dijk will not pre-agree an exit until after contract negotiations with Liverpool have concluded – the same goes for Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Another thing to consider is that Alexander-Arnold, if he chooses to snub Real Madrid and stay at Anfield, wants to be Liverpool captain in the future.

This could also have implications for Van Dijk, who currently wears the armband. If Liverpool were to offer the captaincy to Alexander-Arnold imminently, that could potentially change the centre-back’s view on staying.

Barcelona are interested in signing Van Dijk on a free transfer but would have to at least match his £220,000 per week wages to stand any chance of a deal, which would make the defender one of their highest earners.

Liverpool round-up: Chelsea linked with Diaz, Kelleher in-demand

Meanwhile, a shock report has claimed that Chelsea are preparing a ‘competitive offer’ for Luis Diaz in the summer, although luring him from Anfield will be difficult.

Barcelona have also been heavily linked with the Colombian international. Liverpool are keen to tie him to a new contract to stave off the interest, but are yet to reach an agreement with the winger.

Diaz’s current deal expires in 2027 and Chelsea, AC Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be watching his situation closely.

In other news, Chelsea are reportedly interested in Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, while three other Premier League clubs are also keen on the Irish international.

Maresca reportedly wants to bring in a new shot-stopper to compete with Robert Sanchez, whose form has been inconsistent this season, even if they already have several other keepers in their squad.

It’s claimed that Chelsea, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Celtic are all interested in Kelleher, and there is a good chance he could be available in the summer once Giorgi Mamardashvili joins up with Liverpool.

