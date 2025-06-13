Barcelona will reportedly ‘be able to complete’ the signing of a Liverpool star this month or next, as they are ‘fully convinced’ they’ll get him after he hinted at his feelings on a deal.

The Reds have reportedly confirmed the signing of Florian Wirtz. The Bayer Leverkusen star will join for a record fee of £116million in total.

He’ll no doubt strengthen the Liverpool side, and Sport suggests that could leave Luis Diaz without a consistent role, especially as they are still looking at more reinforcements in the forward line.

The Colombian has been heavily linked with Barcelona for weeks, and while it’s said there was previously ‘uncertainty’ in regards to the transfer, now, ‘everything indicates that Barcelona will be able to complete the transfer this June or early July’.

Diaz and Barca are already said to have an understanding, with the winger clear on his desire to head to the LaLiga giants, and he has dropped yet another hint on that by following the club on Instagram.

Barca are now ‘fully convinced’ the deal will be completed, though the price is still up in the air, as it’s said Diaz has been given the ‘promise’ of leaving for slightly over €60million (£51.1m), but they are currently asking for €80million (£68.1m).

DON’T MISS: The dream Liverpool midfield after Florian Wirtz transfer with one more big signing

Diaz could still stay

Diaz has suggested he would be happy with staying at Liverpool despite being in touch with other clubs, stating:

“I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome.

“Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there.

“And that’s it — everything depends on them, obviously. It’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”

But if he is able to make the move to Barcelona, the latest reports suggest that’s a move the Liverpool man will make.

Liverpool round-up: How Reds secured Wirtz revealed

Liverpool new boy Wirtz was a target for Manchester City not long ago, but one of the main reasons he opted for Liverpool was that he wasn’t given assurances that Pep Guardiola would remain for long.

A report stated: ‘Several sources, including those in Germany, have indicated that Wirtz enquired about how long Guardiola would remain in charge given his contract is due to expire in 2027.

‘According to the German publication Bild, the Catalan was not emphatic and so it was Wirtz who turned down City, not the other way round.’

Meanwhile, Liverpool target Bradley Barcola will seemingly be a tough man to sign this summer, as Paris Saint-Germain have no intention of selling the forward, who they feel is ‘untransferable’, while he’s keen to stay.

