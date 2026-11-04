Barcola claps back at Mo Salah comparisons as £123m Liverpool star sends Iraola tactics plea

Bradley Barcola is adamant he can create his own legacy at Anfield after playing down comparisons to iconic former star Mohamed Salah ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash at Fenerbahce on Wednesday evening.

The France star joined the Reds in a hotly anticipated summer move from PSG; the fee ultimately landing as the second biggest in Liverpool’s history.

But while Barcola‘s best position is off the left-hand side of the Liverpool attack, comparisons to Salah have seemed inevitable.

Salah, of course, departed Anfield over the summer, having scored a colossal 257 goals across his 442 appearances for the Reds, blasting his way to third on the club’s all-time top scorer’s list.

Barcola, by comparison, has gotten off to a much slower start, though a hat-trick in the club’s last away game in the Champions League, at Austrian side LASK, has offered a glimpse of what he can do.

Now the Frenchman has stated why comparisons to Salah are simply unjust, explaining why he just wants to ‘make his own mark’.

“First of all, I wasn’t the one who decided the transfer fee, so that’s not been my problem,” Barcola told Sky Sports.

“Regarding Mo Salah, he’s a legend here, a huge one. He’s done big things here and, for that, I have an enormous respect for him, but it’s not pressure for me at all.

“I’m not Mo Salah, so I’m going to try to contribute whatever I can to the club and make my own mark on its history. I don’t feel any pressure about that.”

While Barcola knows there is more to come from his game, particularly at Premier League level, the winger has given manager Andoni Iraola a strong hint on how to get the best out of him…

READ MORE: Bradley Barcola explains why he can’t handle the Premier League

Barcola urges Iraola to adapt Liverpool tactics

Having embarked on a change of manager over the summer, the Iraola project was always going to take time to find its feet at Anfield, and just three defeats across 13 games so far suggest the signs are positive.

However, the 24-year-old France winger feels Liverpool are yet to establish a clear identity under the Spanish manager and has offered his thoughts on how the head coach can get the best out of his game.

“I think we need to work on our control of the game and develop a more solid style of football,” Barcola commented.

“Often, in these kinds of matches, we tend to favour long balls. But in my opinion, we should try to play more on the ground, because we have players capable of doing that.”

Barcola also admits his own form has not been quite where he wants it to be, but is confident better is to come.

“No, I don’t think I’m at my peak yet. You haven’t seen my best version yet.

“Also, we’re working with my teammates so they can get the most out of my strengths. So yes, I think once we’ve really developed that understanding, things will go much better.

“And I think things are constantly improving. People are starting to understand my style of play much better. I think it’s going much better.”

One summer signing who has made an incredible impact since signing this summer is Ronald Araujo, and the Uruguayan defender has made a huge statement about his future at Anfield and his chances of making a permanent move to Anfield.

The Reds are also seemingly hurtling towards the capture of a £57m midfield destroyer after an insider revealed ‘the groundwork has been done’ over his signing.

However, it looks to be game over for one other high-profile star at Anfield, who has been completely frozen out under Iraola and now looks certain to leave in the January window.