Liverpool are going all out to sign Bradley Barcola this summer

One of the most informed voices on Liverpool FC is adamant the Reds will sign Bradley Barcola this summer after myths on a rival move to Arsenal were debunked, and with a journalist explaining how and why the Merseyside giants will ultimately wear PSG down.

Liverpool have locked on to Barcola as their number one summer transfer target as they look to bring in a Grade A talent to kickstart the new Andoni Iraola era.

With Mohamed Salah having packed up his things and departed Merseyside, the Reds are looking for a world star to fill his very sizeable boots – and hope is growing that a deal for Barcola could be on.

PSG, for their part, will not make a transfer easy. And having seen the vast sums being spent by Premier League sides this summer, the reigning European champions are demanding a very premium sum for the winger, having set a provisional asking price of some €170m (£146m, $195m).

Despite that, Liverpool think and believe a deal can be done for less, though despite TEAMtalk sources revealing the Reds are prepared to fork out what could prove the biggest transfer fee in their history.

Even so, claims on Thursday morning suggested Paris Saint-Germain will put the brakes on a deal for the time being, making the Reds wait and ensuring what could prove a very nervy end to the transfer window.

However, trusted Liverpool FC specialist David Lynch is convinced Barcola will end up at Anfield and believes FSG will unearth a formula to persuade the French giants to sell.

Speaking on the Anfield Index YouTube show, Lynch, replying to a statement about the Barcola deal being alive, stated: “Everyone’s setting out the stall.”

Asked about that €170m asking price, he added: “That’s PSG’s public stance, but let’s have it right, that’s all that is.”

Lynch added confidently: “They’re not going to get anywhere near that. Liverpool won’t go near that sort of sum. A deal can be done way below that.”

The journalist also has big reasons to think why both Liverpool and Barcola will land on their dream summer transfer…

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Liverpool will get Barcola transfer done – Lynch

Lynch is convinced Barcola will wind up at Anfield, having emphatically denied any truths in claims that the 29-cap France star is also angling for a move to Arsenal.

“The player is keen on Liverpool. There are so many people on comments on YouTube trying to tell me he prefers Arsenal – this is simply not the case.”

As exclusively revealed by sources way back on 13 June, the winger had already made it clear he was unwilling to sign an extension to his contract, which now has under two years left to run.

Lynch also reckons that, because of that, PSG will eventually be left with little choice but to negotiate with Liverpool.

“PSG will probably be forced to sell because he’s got two years left. He wants to go.”

Lynch added: “He wants to be the main man somewhere and Liverpool offer that.

“It’s never a question of whether Liverpool like the player or the player likes Liverpool.”

Instead, Lynch reckons the whole transfer chances will weigh purely on whether PSG and Liverpool can thrash out a deal.

“It was more, is it financially feasible?

“What does the deal end up looking like? What do PSG actually demand?”

All the same, Lynch is convinced the move will get done, concluding: “I just feel PSG are going to get forced into a situation where they have to sell.

“If you ask me to put a bet on either way, I would still lean towards that Barcola ends up signing for Liverpool.”

In addition to Barcola, talkSPORT have this week confirmed what TEAMtalk told you on July 16 –that the Reds also want another winger currently turning heads in the Premier League, though his giant exit clause does not kick in until 2027.

Should Barcola sign, there is a good chance Liverpool will be forced into sales. To that end, Fabrizio Romano has dropped an 18-word update on Tottenham moving for Cody Gakpo after the Liverpool winger ruled out an alternative move.

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