Liverpool are the side showing the ‘strongest interest’ in Eredivisie ace Ricardo Pepi, who is also being watched by the likes of Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, as per a report.

It is claimed that Liverpool are ‘considering a move’ for Pepi as they search for attacking reinforcements. The Reds still have not managed to tie Mo Salah down to a new contract, while Darwin Nunez’s form remains unreliable, and these factors have seen them land on Pepi as a target.

The PSV centre-forward is described as a potential ‘upgrade’ for Nunez, who continues to split opinion with his enigmatic and often frustrating performances.

CaughtOffside claim Liverpool, Bayern, Atleti and Borussia Dortmund are all tracking Pepi ahead of future moves. At this stage, Liverpool look the most likely to swoop in, as they are showing the ‘strongest interest’ in him.

The ‘superb’ USMNT star is labelled as a potential ‘no-brainer’ signing for Liverpool due to his enticing price tag.

Pepi is available ‘for as little as €25million’ (£20.8m / $26.5m). Considering Liverpool previously spent an initial £64m – potentially rising to £85m – on Nunez, Pepi could end up being far better value for money.

The report adds that Liverpool recruitment chiefs believe the 21-year-old has the right ‘technical and mental qualities’ to transition smoothly into the Anfield setup and go on to become a major star.

Pepi an option amid Salah uncertainty

Pepi – who has notched seven goals in 16 games this season – was linked with Liverpool and Manchester United back in December 2021, and Liverpool are now back in the mix for him.

Liverpool had been hopeful of agreeing a new contract with Salah way before November, but contract talks between the two parties are rumbling on.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Salah and Liverpool remain ‘far apart’ in their respective financial demands.

To make matters worse for Liverpool, major European clubs look set to challenge the Saudis for Salah, should the winger leave Anfield on a free transfer.

Liverpool may need to sign two players to replace Salah’s huge influence, should a damaging exit go through. As such, Arne Slot’s side could be bolstered with the captures of Pepi and either Bryan Mbeumo or Omar Marmoush.

Nunez is more likely to remain at Liverpool than Salah, given the fact he only joined the club in summer 2022.

Incredibly, though, Ruben Amorim was recently tipped to try and sign Nunez for rivals Manchester United.

Who is Ricardo Pepi?

“I’m at a point in my career right now where I’m ready,” declared Pepi in view of the November international break. He was referring to his ambitions to be the USMNT’s starting striker, but you wouldn’t be surprised if he was backing himself to take the next leap at club level too in terms of enhancing his profile.

Hailing from El Paso, Texas, Pepi made his MLS breakthrough with FC Dallas. On the club’s books since 2019, it was in the 2021 season when he really showed his potential, scoring 13 goals. A move to Europe beckoned for the MLS’ Young Player of the Year.

Just before his 19th birthday, Pepi became the most expensive American player to move from an MLS club to a European one, when Augsburg signed him for $20m. But he would never score for the German side before building up his career in the Netherlands instead.

First, Pepi scored 13 times in a loan spell with Groningen, before PSV bought him. He scored nine goals in his debut season, but looks on course to surpass that tally with ease second time around. And he will be hoping it helps his side retain the Eredivisie title they won in his first campaign.

A centre-forward, Pepi is less of a target man and more of a link-up player, with his strengths including his movement and his technical ability. He will regularly vacate his position in the attack to help build play up from midfield – but then his clever runs can make him a danger in the final third.

Pepi has been compared by some to Luis Suarez, who also earned his stripes at Groningen before going on to bigger and better things, including his iconic spells with Ajax, Liverpool and Barcelona.

Pepi has his own path to follow, though, as he eyes making an impression on the big stage. He’s a confident talent and he seems to be sharpening up the raw skills that have always made him a worthy prospect.