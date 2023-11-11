Barrier shattered for huge Liverpool signing as Romano dispels mammoth price tag report on star

Fabrizio Romano has detailed how Liverpool attacking target Florian Wirtz will not cost £87million as it was previously reported.

Wirtz has found himself at the top of some very big sides’ wish lists of late. That’s as a result of some serious production in front of goal and some great performances.

The Bayer Leverkusen attacking-midfielder was directly involved in 17 Bundesliga goals two seasons ago despite only playing 24 games. Last season, while hampered by injuries which meant he played 17 league games, he was directly involved in seven goals.

He’s also chipped in with three goals and four assists in the Bundesliga this season, as well as some phenomenal returns in the Europa League, where he has scored twice and assisted four times in just four games, including four goal contributions in a single game.

As a result, the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have identified him as a potential option to improve their sides.

The Reds seem to be a leading contender, with a recent report suggesting Jurgen Klopp’s presence at Anfield could give them a boost over other sides.

That same report detailed how it was believed Leverkusen would not let him go for under £80million.

TEAMtalk recently revealed information from sources that suggested the sale figure would actually be more like £87million.

Price tag barrier shattered after Romano report

However, insider Romano has revealed information to the contrary, suggesting Leverkusen are not going to ask for quite that much.

“Contrary to other reports, I’m told there’s still no asking price and nothing decided on Wirtz,” he told The Daily Briefing.

That shatters a barrier that could have potentially hindered Liverpool or any other side.

What’s more, that nothing is decided could mean Leverkusen are willing to sell, and given it’s likely to be for less than originally suggested, the Reds could be in with a good chance.

Wirtz key for Leverkusen

However, Romano also detailed how he feels Wirtz and Leverkusen will want to continue their relationship given how key he has been for them of late

“He’s very focused on Leverkusen, they are flying now and nothing is happening,” Romano added.

“I don’t see them selling Florian in January, he’s a key player for Xabi Alonso, so my expectation is for Wirtz to stay at the club in January.”

Indeed, despite being hindered by injuries over the past couple of seasons, the attacking-midfielder is one of the first names on the teamsheet when fit.

He’s played a part in every game this season for Leverkusen, and has done so from the start in all but three of them, so it might be unlikely that they’d let him go.

That won’t stop Liverpool trying though, if they’re encouraged by the fact they’ll not have to spend a huge sum.

