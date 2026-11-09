Liverpool plotting spectacular move for leading Brighton star as long-term heir to Anfield staple

Bart Verbruggen is becoming as one of the most wanted goalkeepers in Europe, with Liverpool and Real Madrid on a growing list of clubs monitoring the Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper, TEAMtalk understands.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international is contracted at the Amex until 2028, yet his consistently excellent performances have placed him firmly on the list of several elite sides ahead of a potential move.

Liverpool are understood to have turned their attention towards Verbruggen as they plan for life beyond Alisson Becker, whose deal expires in 2027.

The Reds have already begun looking at long-term options in the goalkeeping department, and the Dutchman is viewed as a credible candidate who could provide stability and quality for the years post-Alisson.

TEAMtalk revealed last week that Aston Villa’s summer signing, Zion Suzuki, is another player Liverpool are keeping an eye on. Signing Suzuki would be difficult, though, with the Japanese international contracted until 2031.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are assessing Verbruggen as a possible successor to Thibaut Courtois.

Sources close to the situation suggest Verbruggen would find it difficult to reject a move to the Bernabéu should a concrete opportunity arise, as it may not come around again.

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Verbruggen happy at Brighton but interest growing

Chelsea and Manchester United remain long-term admirers of Verbruggen, while Bayern Munich have previously made enquiries and continue to track his progress, too.

The interest from across Europe’s top five leagues shows Verbruggen’s growing reputation after another strong start to the Premier League season, in which he has kept the joint most clean sheets and established himself as a top player under Fabian Hurzeler.

Despite the interest in him, the goalkeeper has publicly stressed that he is content on the south coast.

Speaking recently, he emphasised his happiness at Brighton and his focus on the remainder of the campaign, while acknowledging that no one can predict what the future holds.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future. No one knows,” Verbruggen said in an interview. “All I know is that, at the moment, I’m very happy in Brighton.”

Brighton are not expected to entertain January offers and would likely demand a substantial fee for a sale, especially mid-season.

With two years remaining on his contract, the Seagulls hold a strong negotiating position.

Any departure is likely to be considered in the summer of 2027, rather than in the coming January window, giving both the player and the club time to assess their options.

With Brighton sitting second in the Premier League table after a fantastic start to the season, Verbruggen could play a leading role in a special campaign for the Seagulls.

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