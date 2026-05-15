Liverpool have been made aware of Bart Verbruggen’s situation as they continue assessing potential long-term replacements for Alisson Becker, with TEAMtalk able to reveal the Reds have not ruled out a move for the Brighton goalkeeper this summer.

The Merseyside club are actively evaluating contingency plans amid growing uncertainty surrounding Alisson’s future at Anfield.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, Juventus have already agreed terms in principle with the Brazilian on a three-year contract, with an option for a further season included and they are increasingly confident of landing him.

That proposal would take Alisson beyond the final 12 months of his current Liverpool deal and sources indicate the Reds are increasingly unlikely or willing to match the long-term package being offered by the Serie A giants.

Liverpool’s ownership group, Fenway Sports Group, alongside senior football figures Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, are understood to be cautious about handing extensive new contracts to players entering the latter stages of their careers.

TEAMtalk understands the club’s hierarchy feel lessons were learned from the long-term agreements handed to Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah last summer, and with Alisson turning 34 later this year, there is reluctance internally to repeat that strategy.

As a result, Liverpool have intensified work on possible replacements, with Verbruggen firmly on their radar.

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Liverpool identify two goalkeeper targets

While Giorgi Mamardashvili remains highly regarded within the club, TEAMtalk understands there are still doubts over whether the Georgian international is fully ready to immediately become Liverpool’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

As it stands, Liverpool’s decision is Mamardashvili is not quite ready to fill any void Alisson would leave.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez has already been discussed internally as a possible experienced option, as we revealed earlier this month, but Liverpool are also prioritising younger profiles with long-term upside.

And TEAMtalk can now confirm Brighton goalkeeper Verbruggen is among the names Liverpool have done significant work on.

The Netherlands international has enhanced his reputation considerably at the Amex and is now viewed as one of the Premier League’s standout young goalkeepers.

Sources state Verbruggen is open to leaving Brighton this summer as interest around him continues to intensify.

Brighton, meanwhile, are already preparing for that possibility.

TEAMtalk understands the Seagulls see Carl Rushworth as a ready-made successor after his outstanding loan spell with Coventry City during their promotion-winning Championship campaign.

Coventry are eager to sign Rushworth permanently and several other clubs are also interested, but Brighton’s intention is for the England youth international to eventually replace Verbruggen as their number one.

However, as TEAMtalk revealed previously, Rushworth will only commit his long-term future to Brighton if guaranteed a genuine pathway to becoming first-choice goalkeeper.

Tottenham also in the mix for Brighton star

Verbruggen’s growing reputation has also attracted major interest across Europe. The 23-year-old had been identified as Bayern Munich’s leading succession option had Manuel Neuer decided to retire this summer.

However, Neuer’s decision to sign a new one-year extension altered Bayern’s immediate plans, although Verbruggen remains admired in Munich and is even in discussions regarding a potential international switch that could see him represent Germany at the World Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur are also understood to be strong admirers of Verbruggen. TEAMtalk understands Spurs believe the Dutchman’s style would suit Roberto De Zerbi’s tactical demands perfectly, with the Italian coach a huge fan of his composure and distribution.

But the possibility of becoming Liverpool’s long-term number one is naturally viewed as hugely appealing by the player and those close to him.

Despite the growing speculation, Liverpool’s stance remains clear internally. Sources insist the club would only sanction Alisson’s departure if they had complete confidence in their succession plan and a replacement firmly lined up.

That process is now accelerating and Verbruggen is increasingly emerging as one of the standout names under serious consideration at Anfield.

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