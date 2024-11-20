Liverpool are reportedly preparing to ‘battle’ Newcastle United for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, with Eddie Howe an ‘admirer’ of the talented winger.

The Reds’ are actively looking for the ideal replacement for Mo Salah, who is a vital player for them but is out of contract at the end of the season.

Salah, 32, will be able to hold pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January 1st ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.

TEAMtalk sources say that the feeling at Liverpool is that he’ll be joining a Saudi Pro League side, but a final decision hasn’t been made on his future.

According to The Sun, Liverpool and Newcastle are set to ‘battle it out for Mbeumo,’ with the Premier League duo both ‘tracking’ the Bees’ forward.

It’s claimed that Howe has ‘long been an admirer of the forward,’ who has scored a sensational eight goals in 11 Premier League matches this season.

However, Mbeumo has also ‘caught the attention of Arne Slot’ amid the uncertainty surrounding Salah. Slot reportedly views Mbeumo as a ‘brilliant’ option as he can play in any position across the front three.

Newcastle consider cash-plus-player bid for Liverpool target

The report states that both Liverpool and Newcastle have sent scouts regularly to watch Mbeumo in action this season, but Brentford won’t let him go without a fight.

Thomas Frank’s side are set to demand a minimum of £50million for the Cameroonian international.

Interestingly, it’s claimed that Newcastle could offer injury-plagued striker Callum Wilson in a part-exchange deal for Mbeumo.

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk earlier this month that Liverpool have indeed made Mbeumo a top target to replace Salah, but he isn’t the only star on their shortlist.

We understand that the Reds are big admirers of Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, while Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane are also on their radar. West Ham star Mohammed Kudus has also been linked recently.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool or Newcastle test Brentford’s resolve with a bid for Mbeumo in January.

Liverpool round-up: LaLiga star wanted / Alexander-Arnold latest

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been tipped to rival Tottenham and Manchester City for young Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro, per reports in Spain.

Moro, 21, has scored three goals and made one assist in 13 LaLiga appearances so far this season. It’s claimed that his good form has caught the attention of the Premier League trio.

The report claims Moro could be available for €10m (£8.3m / £10.5m), which is considered a ‘high figure’ for Valladolid but a ‘miniscule’ fee for the Reds.

In other news, Liverpool are determined to tie right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract to stave off concrete interest from Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and as a result, he’ll be able to hold pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January 1st ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.

Recent reports suggest, however, that Liverpool’s hopes of keeping Alexander-Arnold have been boosted in recent days.

It’s claimed that FSG now have a ‘belief’ that Alexander-Arnold will sign, but it seems the owners have played an ace card in recent days by offering him a deal worth more than £400,000 a week, which would not just make him Liverpool’s best-paid player but also on a package in excess of Kevin de Bruyne and making him the best-paid player in the Premier League.

