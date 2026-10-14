Bayern Munich believe Florian Wirtz is ready to quit Liverpool and return to Germany – Exclusive

Bayern Munich are maintaining close tabs on the situation of Florian Wirtz at Liverpool, according to sources close to the German club.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has endured a challenging period since his high-profile arrival at Anfield, and those familiar with the thinking inside the Allianz Arena believe he would be open to a return to the Bundesliga.

Wirtz completed a club-record £116m move (since surpassed by Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola) from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025, with Liverpool investing heavily in the Germany international in the expectation he would become a central creative force.

However, the transition has proved more difficult than anticipated.

While he has featured regularly under successive managers, his output and influence have yet to match the levels that made him one of Europe’s most coveted young talents.

Sources indicate that the ongoing difficulties have led to growing internal discussions at Bayern about the realistic prospects of bringing him back to Germany.

Those conversations remain exploratory rather than official. Bayern officials are said to be assessing squad balance, wage structures and the financial commitment required, given the size of the fee Liverpool paid.

Liverpool don’t want to sell Florian Wirtz

There is an acknowledgement that any approach would face significant obstacles, not least Liverpool’s determination to see the investment succeed.

Club sources at Anfield have stressed that there are currently no discussions about a sale.

Having committed such a substantial sum, the Merseyside club remains intent on giving Wirtz the time and platform to rediscover his best form, viewing him as a long-term cornerstone rather than a short-term disappointment.

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For Bayern, the interest is logical. The club has long admired Wirtz and previously explored a deal before he chose England.

A return would offer the player a familiar environment, reduced scrutiny compared with the Premier League spotlight and the chance to operate in a system that has previously maximised his strengths.

Whether those internal talks develop into something more concrete will depend on Wirtz’s performances over the coming months and Liverpool’s willingness to even consider offers.

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