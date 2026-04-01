Bayern Munich have rapidly responded to claims that they could bring Mohamed Salah to the club on a free transfer this summer – and while that avenue appears to have been closed down, one other big European super-power do still remain an option.

Salah announced last week that he is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on nine glorious years with the Merseysiders. Having scored a titanic 255 goals for the club and helped the side win eight major honours, he will undoubtedly depart as one of the club’s greatest ever players.

In the immediate aftermath of that exit announcement, our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed in great detail how the 33-year-old is now closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia, providing in-depth analysis of not just the vast sums of cash he will receive, but also on the ambassadorial role the country are planning for him.

And while there is a growing belief that it is Al-Ittihad were Salah will wind up next, that has still not stopped speculation forming on other sides who could look to take advantage of the Egyptian superstar’s free agency status, after Liverpool decided the player can leave in lieu of a fee.

However, after Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan claimed that ‘he has heard’ about offers from PSG and Bayern Munich for Salah, the German side’s director of sport, Max Eberl, has moved to quickly to shut down those rumours.

Posting on X, iMiaSanMia, quoting Winwinallsports, reached out to Eberl, who categorically denied the claim in a blunt, 10-word rebuttal: “No, Mohamed Salah did not receive any offer from Bayern.”

Despite that, Hassan is adamant that a move to PSG – whose president Nasser Al-Khelaifi shares a long-standing friendship with Salah – could be on the cards, while Jamie Carragher has also floated the idea of a move to Italy, where his former club Roma have been strongly linked.

However, talk of a link-up with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami has been flatly denied by Fabrizio Romano.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano clarifies talk Mohamed Salah will secure sensational Lionel Messi link-up

Mohamed Salah next club: Why a Saudi move makes most sense

Despite all that, our sources are adamant, as they have been for several months now, that Saudi Arabia will be Salah’s next destination.

Indeed, in the days prior to the Egyptian’s Anfield announcement, we revealed how bosses in the Gulf State were ramping up their efforts to persuade him to quit Anfield in the growing belief a deal was there to be done this summer.

Now, with that move now very much on the agenda, Gazzetta dello Sport has outlined the enormous deal on offer there.

Per their report, Al-Ittihad are ready to launch a ‘crazy’ contract offer to convince Salah to reject all other approaches. He will supposedly be offered a two-year deal worth an eye-watering €100million (£87m / $115m) per season.

That works out at an incredible £1.67m per week. For context, Salah currently earns around £400k a week at Liverpool.

By contrast, former Reds chief executive Christian Purslow has revealed the cold, hard facts on the player’s departure.

“There could be lots of explanatory reasons, but the cold, hard facts are Mo Salah’s form has dipped dramatically. Elegant and smart, and it flows from an obvious fact that after the famous blow-up, where Mo essentially dug out Arne Slot,” Purslow said during an appearance on The Football Boardroom Podcast.

“That was a very significant blow-up and we said at the time, it was likely to lead to some sort of divorce. It is the kind of football equivalent of a no-fault divorce. It suits both parties.

“What has happened between the blow-up and now, I think we can safely conclude, that Liverpool would have been looking towards the transfer market to find a way out of a very messy situation with Mo.

“I suspect they found, maybe to their surprise, there wasn’t a market to Mo where someone was going to buy a player with 18 months left on his contract for millions and millions of pounds.

“The cold, hard facts are a player of Mo’s age whose form has dipped, question marks permanently but certainly this season meaningfully, on figures quoted north of £300,000 per week, there was not a transfer market for Mo where he would earn the same amount or more and Liverpool would be paid millions of pounds to release him.

“The two criteria here in elite football are salary and age and profile. There are a tiny number of mega-star footballers who have moved for large transfer fees in their mid-30s. Cristiano Ronaldo is one and people hoped Salah would be another Ronaldo.”

More on Mohamed Salah…. had the football ‘left him’? Successor named

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has explained why Liverpool manager Arne Slot will find himself under even greater pressure of the Liverpool sack in the wake of Mohamed Salah’s exit announcement.

Elsewhere, YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has delivered a surprising, yet moving tribute to Salah’s legacy in the wake of his exit announcement – before dropping a stunning rebuke by explaining why “the football had left him”.

With regards to Salah’s successor, Liverpool have been told they have a real chance of landing Yan Diomande this summer, with RB Leipzig accepting it will be “extremely difficult” to retain the player’s services, and with TEAMtalk revealing how iconic former boss Jurgen Klopp could play a crucial role in the teenager’s move to Anfield.

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