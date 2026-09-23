German source reveals Liverpool decision on selling Florian Wirtz to Bayern Munich in January

Liverpool star Florian Wirtz continues to be linked with a move to Bayern Munich

Liverpool are not planning to sell Florian Wirtz to Bayern Munich in the January transfer window, according to German journalist Christian Falk, as TEAMtalk reveals whether Reds manager Andoni Iraola is willing to offload the attacking midfielder.

Wirtz joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 for a total of £116million.

Bayern Munich were interested in the German star at the time, but he ended up at Liverpool instead.

The 23-year-old, who won the Bundesliga title with Bayer in 2024, has scored seven goals and given 11 assists in 55 matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far in his career.

On September 13, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Bayern Munich are ready to make a move for Wirtz if Liverpool decide to sell him.

However, sources have told us that Liverpool have no immediate plans to get rid of Wirtz.

Bild journalist Falk has now backed our claim about Liverpool’s stance on Wirtz.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich would go in for a player like Florian Wirtz in January.

“He’s too expensive!

“At Liverpool, he may not yet be performing like he was with Bayer Leverkusen, but I think he’s improving.

“It takes time with a new team.

“I also haven’t heard anything from the Liverpool side indicating that they’d be prepared to sell him this winter.

“Of course, that doesn’t stop there being a lot of rumours around his situation regardless.

“As far as Bayern Munich are concerned, as I’ve already mentioned, there’s nothing concrete.

“We have to look at the situation of Michael Olise – is he signing a new contract next summer?

“If not and he has to be sold, then Wirtz would be one of the first options Bayern Munich would look into.

“However, there are no talks, no deals, and I remain convinced that Florian Wirtz will have a good season for Liverpool.”

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Liverpool want to keep Florian Wirtz – sources

Like Graeme Bailey, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, too, has reported that Bayern have genuine interest in Wirtz.

However, sources have told Fletcher that Liverpool want to keep Wirtz and do not want to get rid of him just yet.

We understand that the 23-year-old Germany international attacking midfielder remains an important player for Liverpool manager Iraola.

Fletcher reported: “Sources close to the club insist the hierarchy still believe the 23-year-old is more than capable of recapturing the sparkling displays that made him a standout performer at Bayer Leverkusen.”

Our transfer correspondent added: “The Bavarians have sounded out the player’s representatives in recent weeks, though any approach would face a significant obstacle: Liverpool would demand at least a profit on the fee paid to secure him.

“For the time being, Wirtz remains very much part of the Liverpool plans.

“Manager Andoni Iraola is keen to work with the talented German and intends to continue giving him opportunities to find his rhythm.

“The club’s preference is clear – they want to nurture the player rather than consider an early exit.”

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