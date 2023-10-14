Bayern Munich foil Liverpool transfer plans as Tuchel hatches idea to frustrate Klopp

Bayern Munich are set to open talks with one of their top stars in order to fend off any Premier League interest from Liverpool and Newcastle.

It’s no secret that Liverpool are likely to be in the market for another forward in 2024 as the long-term future of Mohamed Salah remains up in the air.

The Egyptian star has been in fine form for Liverpool so far this season, with five goals and four assists in his first eight league outings.

While Jurgen Klopp is keen to keep Salah around for the foreseeable future, the interest from the Saudi Pro League isn’t likely to go away any time soon.

Salah’s contract with Liverpool expires in 2025 and the Reds might sense that the upcoming summer is the best time to cash in on the 31-year-old’s maximum value.

While Salah’s exit remains a real possibility, Liverpool have already been sounding out some potential replacements ahead of 2024.

Plenty of names have already been thrown into the ring, including the likes of West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

Another star that has been on Liverpool’s radar is Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane, although Thomas Tuchel is keen to ensure the 27-year-old will be staying put.

Bayern Munich open contract talks

According to Football Insider, Bayern Munich are opening talks with the German international over a new contract as the German club look to fend off any interest.

Of course, Sane is no stranger to the Premier League as he enjoyed some fabulous years with Manchester City. The German international got his hands on two Premier League trophies while in England as he scored 39 goals across his four years.

While the 27-year-old did take some time to settle into life at the Allianz Arena, he is currently one of the most prolific players in Europe.

Sane has scored six goals in eight league matches so far and along with Harry Kane, he has looked like Bayern Munich’s most threatening forward.

The German international can play on either side, but he has found that most of his success has come from the right-hand side this year.

Like Salah, Sane likes to cut inside onto his left foot and he is also able to leave defenders for dead with his electric bursts of pace.

The 27-year-old is under contract with Bayern Munich until 2025, but the German champions are now trying to extend his deal in order to fend off clubs like Liverpool.

