Bayern Munich ‘in talks’ with Rio Ngumoha as Liverpool reach lucrative sale decision

Bayern Munich are in discussions with the representatives of Rio Ngumoha, and TEAMtalk can reveal whether Liverpool are about to cash in.

Ngumoha is widely regarded as one of world football’s hottest young wingers. The electric wide man beats his markers for fun, and while the goals and assists aren’t flowing yet, they’ll come with age and experience.

Ngumoha has featured in 13 of Liverpool’s 15 matches this term, with his role within the squad increased under Andoni Iraola.

However, Ngumoha is a player of interest to several high profile sides, most notably Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions tried and failed to sign the 18-year-old over the summer when pushing for a deputy to Luis Diaz on the left flank.

Ultimately, Liverpool refused to play ball, resulting in Bayern signing versatile forward, Ismael Saibari, instead.

But according to German journalist, Christian Falk, Bayern aren’t giving up. Furthermore, they’re reportedly in talks with Ngumoha’s camp, and believe a deal could be struck with Liverpool in 2027.

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Bayern Munich in talks with Rio Ngumoha’s representatives

Falk wrote: ‘As we know, Bayern have been searching really hard for options on the left wing.

‘We talked about Bradley Barcola, whom they were in contact with [last summer], and they were also in contact with Liverpool’s young talent [Ngumoha].

‘There were talks, his brother talked with FC Bayern, but it was a difficult situation for Bayern Munich. It was not clear if Liverpool would sell him or not. The price wouldn’t have been extremely high.

‘So, you see, the club’s decision-makers feel he’d be a great option for Bayern Munich, which is why Ngumoha is still on Bayern’s shortlist. In the end, they had to decide for Ismael Saibari.

‘Rio would have been complicated, so they just looked to seal the comparatively easier transfer of the two.

‘Bayern are still in talks with Ngumoha’s camp, however, and he could be an option for the summer.’

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Liverpool reach decision on lucrative Rio Ngumoha sale

Liverpool paid a base fee of just £2.8m to sign Ngumoha. Reports over the past 48 hours have talked up Bayern being prepared to bid €70m / £58m for the youngster.

Yet despite having the chance to generate a monster profit, TEAMtalk has been informed Liverpool won’t entertain a sale under any circumstances.

Earlier on Friday, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, explained: ‘Liverpool sources have made it clear the club have no intention of selling highly rated teenager Rio Ngumoha, despite links to Bayern Munich and monitoring from other European giants.

‘Sources close to the club insist the 18-year-old is viewed extremely highly inside Anfield and is regarded as a supreme talent capable of developing into a key player for the Reds and one of the best in Europe.’

Rather than sell, Liverpool are pressing ahead with tieing Ngumoha down to a new and much improved contract.

Progress on that front has been made, and sources tell us a full agreement could be struck as early as the upcoming international break.