What Bayern Munich plan to do next has come to light after their first official bid for Luis Diaz was immediately rejected by Liverpool.

News broke around midday on Tuesday of Bayern Munich lodging an opening offer for Luis Diaz. Liverpool had already rejected approaches from Barcelona in June and Bayern earlier in July, though the Bundesliga champions aren’t content to take no for answer.

Accordingly, Bayern launched a €67.5m / £58.5m bid which the Reds immediately rejected.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reaffirmed Liverpool do not want to sell, though did state a €100m-plus valuation is in play.

In other words, Liverpool could be convinced to part ways with the Colombian left winger if receiving an offer deemed too good to refuse.

The speculation surrounding Diaz largely stems from the player’s desire to leave. Diaz is relatively lowly paid for a player of his calibre and Liverpool have no intention of offering an extension and bumper pay rise with two years still remaining on his contract.

Diaz’s salary has increased incrementally over time since moving to Anfield, though from a very low base of just £55,000-a-week.

The Telegraph previously reported Liverpool would be willing to keep Diaz for the next two years before allowing him to leave via free agency when aged 30.

The logic there is Diaz can help Liverpool win major trophies over the next two seasons and once his contract is up, he’ll be in his 30s and starting to decline anyway.

One club who don’t view the situation the same way is Bayern who according to Sky Germany, are ready to offer Diaz a four or even five-year contract.

And taking to X, their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, revealed Bayern are prepared to thunder back in with an improved second bid.

Bayern Munich will bid again for Luis Diaz

“FC Bayern have submitted their first written offer to Liverpool for Luis Diaz this morning, worth €67.5 million,” wrote Plettenberg.

“It was immediately rejected, as first via The Athletic and confirmed. Bayern are preparing a new offer.

“As reported yesterday, the transfer of Díaz remains Bayern’s top priority.

“There is still no full agreement between Díaz and Bayern, but that is not expected to be a problem. He could sign a contract until 2029 or 2030.”

The reporter added in a follow-up post: “As exclusively revealed, Luis Diaz has made it clear to Liverpool in recent days that he wants to leave the club if a suitable offer arrives.

“He has sent positive signals to Bayern, while Barcelona also remain an option for him.

“Bayern are offering a contract until at least 2029. Clear signals between Max Eberl and the Díaz camp: personal terms are not an issue.

“First, however, the clubs need to reach an agreement. Negotiations have started.”

As mentioned, the only way Liverpool will sell Diaz is if a monster bid is tabled and a worthy replacement lined up. Anthony Gordon and Rodrygo are players of interest to the Reds.

Strengthening Liverpool’s resolve to retain Diaz is their rapidly developing search for a new striker which is once again centring on Alexander Isak.

A British-record £120m bid is ready to be lodged if Liverpool are given any form of encouragement by Newcastle.

With Liverpool already spending upwards of £200m, setting aside £120m for Isak and still trying to sign Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi too, selling Diaz and signing a worthy successor may not be financially viable.

That is, of course, unless Bayern make an offer too good to refuse.

