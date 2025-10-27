Bayern Munich are reportedly “really worried” for the future of one of their stars, with Liverpool the most intriguing name on his list of suitors given they could exact revenge through a transfer.

The Reds are looking at the centre-back position as their next big area of spending. They shelled around £450million in the summer – the bulk of it going in the final third – and that was set to be more before Marc Guehi’s transfer fell through.

The Crystal Palace centre-back remains on Liverpool‘s radar but there are other huge clubs in the mix for him, so it’s not a certainty that he’ll land at Anfield despite his current club knowing he’ll be making a free transfer somewhere at the end of the campaign.

As a result of uncertainty over Guehi, Liverpool have Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano in their sights, and the Bundesliga giants are fearful of losing him.

TBRFootball insider Graeme Bailey has said: “We really have a fascinating summer looming, given some of potential big name free agents that might be available, and especially in the centre-half market.

“In England we are thinking and talking about Marc Guehi, but in Europe the name many are talking about is French star Dayot Upamecano – who has really been looking the part at Bayern Munich under Vincent Kompany.

“Speaking to sources at a couple of Premier League clubs, they actually believe Upamecano is more likely to stay than leave, but I can tell you Bayern are really worried that Upamecano will have offers presented to him in early 2026 if an agreement with Bayern is not reached.

“And Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City are all very much in the mix for him, they all rate him highly.”

Liverpool could exact revenge

Liverpool have essentially been chastised for letting Luis Diaz leave for Bayern after he was directly involved in 25 goals for the Reds last season. He already has 11 goal contributions to his name at Bayern.

Gabby Agbonlahor said of late: “I mean four losses in a row [for Liverpool], Diaz is in the form of his life at Bayern Munich by the way.

“He was unbelievable against Dortmund. And you look at that decision to let him go, and then you spend £116 million on [Florian] Wirtz. It’s not working.”

For Bayern’s part in the Reds now looking silly, Arne Slot could get his revenge by landing Upamecano for nothing, getting a transfer right after getting one with Bayern wrong.

Diaz is one of Bayern’s top-rated players this season, with a 7.68 SofaScore rating – Upamecano’s is not too far behind at 7.05.

As such, it’s evident why the Bundesliga giants don’t want to lose their centre-back, but they might not have a choice if they can’t tie him down to a new deal.

There has been consistent reporting that there’s yet to be a breakthrough in contract talks for Upamecano, so the chances of Liverpool or their aforementioned Premier League rivals landing him are very much existent for now.

Liverpool round-up: Dowman move on?

Though Arsenal youngster Max Dowman has agreed to scholarship terms, transfer insider Bailey has suggested it does nothing to stop “a Chelsea or Liverpool from, in theory, taking him in January.”

Fellow Premier League player Antoine Semenyo is being pursued by the Reds, with Manchester United and Tottenham previously having seen £50million bids turned down.

Meanwhile, Jeff Stelling has told the Reds they are currently missing Jordan Henderson, who left the club a couple of years ago.

And as a result of being taken off by Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso in El Clasico, Vinicius Junior reportedly told an assistant coach “I’m leaving,” which could play into the hands of Liverpool, who have targeted him.

