Alisson Becker will not be moving to Bayern Munich in 2025

Bayern Munich’s true goalkeeping plan has emerged after it was confirmed they won’t act on their interest in Liverpool ace Alisson Becker, with Arne Slot now facing a difficult decision in 2025.

Reports in September claimed German giants Bayern Munich had identified Alisson as a potential successor to Manuel Neuer. The latter is in the final year of his contract with Bayern and aged 38, is not a long-term option for the Bavarians.

Bayern’s interest in Alisson partly stemmed from uncertainty regarding his future at Anfield. Liverpool signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia for £29m over the summer and the Georgian – currently loaned back to Valencia – is viewed as Alisson’s eventual replacement.

However, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern will not move for Alisson next year. Taking to X, the reporter ended speculation Alisson’s next step is in Germany while also revealing Bayern’s succession plan.

“Rumours about FC Bayern and Alisson are wide of mark! Top and experienced player, but he’s not a topic at Bayern,” declared Plettenberg.

“Instead and currently, Bayern are open to extend the contract of Manuel Neuer until 2026 with Alexander Nubel planned as his successor in 2026 at the latest.”

With the Bayern route seemingly closed and Alisson previously insisting he wants to stay, Liverpool boss Slot now faces an almighty conundrum in 2025.

Alisson vs Mamardashvili in 2025 – who will Slot choose?

Alisson is unquestionably one of world football’s leading goalkeepers. However, at 32 he’s now well into his thirties and his chequered injury record is a concern. Alisson is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury that will rule him out for roughly six-eight weeks.

The Liverpool Echo recently stressed Liverpool’s ‘peculiar’ move for Mamardashvili is already beginning to look like a masterstroke.

Indeed, the Reds have essentially safeguarded their goalkeeping position for the next 10 years and given they signed Mamardashvili while Alisson was still in situ, they weren’t cajoled into paying over the odds out of desperation.

Alisson was consulted by Liverpool ahead of their move for Mamardashvili. The Brazilian insisted it was a “good idea” for the club to look to the future, though he also stressed he’s happy at Anfield and wants to see out the remainder of his contract which runs until 2027.

As such, Slot is facing up to an unenviable choice in his goalkeeping department next summer.

One possible solution for Liverpool given Alisson is showing no signs of decline from an on-field perspective is to attempt to loan Mamardashvili out for a second season.

Of course, that scenario would hinge on the Georgian being prepared to accept another delay before becoming Liverpool’s No 1.

Latest Liverpool transfer news

In other news, Liverpool are reportedly showing strong interest in former Manchester United left-back, Alvaro Carreras Fernandez.

The Spaniard left Man Utd when signing for Benfica over the summer and his impressive form this season is attracting high-powered attention. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Man Utd – via a buy-back clause – are all hovering.

Elsewhere, Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha state Liverpool are magnifying their inetrest in Fernandez’s fellow Benfica teammate, Orkun Kokcu.

Slot knows Kokcu well from his their time at Feyenoord and the Turkish playmaker would be viewed as competition – or potentially even an upgrade – on Dominik Szoboszlai.

Finally, Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Roma goalkeeper, Mile Svilar. The stopper would be signed as Liverpool’s de facto replacement for reliable back-up Caoimhin Kelleher who wants to become a regular starter elsewhere.

Alisson trumps Neuer in 2023/24