Liverpool face fresh danger of losing Luis Diaz this summer after strong claims from a journalist in his native Colombia revealed Richard Hughes’ refusal to offer him a new deal has bewildered his agent – while Christian Falk has also talked up the possibility of a move to Bavaria for both the winger AND a Reds teammate.

The Reds have acted with devastating efficiency to strengthen their Premier League title-winning squad. On Friday evening, they agreed a deal for signing No. 7 of the summer in the form of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. And Liverpool appear far from done, either, with a new striker and a new centre-half still wanted on top of what has already proved a record-shattering window at Anfield.

It won’t be just all one-way traffic, though, and deals are expected to be done to offload several of their fringe stars, with Jarell Quansah (a move to Bayer Leverkusen is already agreed) set to join the likes of Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas and Tyler Morton in moving on.

IN-DEPTH 🔴 Every completed Liverpool transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

However, the most painful exit of all could be just around the corner with Liverpool also now in danger of losing Colombian star Diaz.

The winger is one of the hardest-working players in Arne Slot’s set-up and played a somewhat understated role in their Premier League title success in 2024/25.

Indeed, his tally of 17 goals and eight assists from 50 appearances was his best return across a single season since moving to Merseyside in a £37.5m (€50m, $69m) move from FC Porto in January 2022.

But with that five-and-a-half-year deal due to expire just two years from now, Diaz had made clear he was open to signing an extension, albeit with a hefty pay hike on top of his current £55,000 a week deal.

And while sporting director Hughes initially showed his willingness to hold talks over fresh terms, it emerged earlier this month that Liverpool were not to enter talks over an extension and were content with the 28-year-old’s situation as it was.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, though, this has ‘upset’ Diaz and his representatives, who are not happy with the decision to renege on those plans to discuss a new deal.

“Luis Diaz and his entourage are upset with Liverpool’s stance,” Sierra stated. “They feel the club has gone back on their word (once again with the player).

“Something similar happened before with his contract renewal and now with the possibility of a transfer.”

And as a result of that frustration, Falk claims the transfer door has swung wide open for Bayern Munich to swoop for the star – and he’s not the only Reds attacker they are tracking either….

Bayern spy Luis Diaz chance; Liverpool teammate another option

And according to Falk, Bayern Munich are very much looking to take advantage of the situation by swooping for Diaz, and with a new winger very much high on their priorities list this summer after losing Leroy Sane at the end of his contract.

Writing on the Daily Briefing, Falk stated that Bayern are “looking for alternative candidates for the wing” after missing out on Jamie Gittens to Chelsea and with Nico Williams expected to sign for Barcelona.

And he adds that the Liverpool star “Luis Diaz also remains a candidate”, while Falk also notes that Bayern have held “initial talks” with the representatives of Cody Gakpo, though the possible signing of the Dutchman looks considerably more difficult to pull off.

“The feedback has been that Barca are sure to sign Williams,” Falk explained. “Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, for example, could be back on the radar… teammate Luis Diaz also remains a candidate.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Guehi move takes big leap forward; Isak update

Meanwhile, Liverpool are expected to move quickly and decisively for Marc Guehi in the next few days after a journalist confirmed Arne Slot’s desire to bring him to Anfield and with details of the Reds’ likely ‘lowball’ opening offer for the Crystal Palace man coming to light.

Elsewhere, Alexander Isak remains the number one striker target at Liverpool and clarity has now emerged on when the Reds could formalise their interest in the Newcastle United hitman.

And finally, one of Bundesliga’s best players has told Liverpool that he wants to join Real Madrid, though Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso has been advised not to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

QUIZ: How well do you know Luis Diaz?