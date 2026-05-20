Liverpool have formally registered their interest in Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure, TEAMtalk sources confirm, though they face competition from Manchester United and other Premier League sides for his signature.

Hoffenheim’s exciting young winger Toure is expected to be one of the most sought-after talents in this summer’s transfer window, with a high-profile Premier League move on the cards for the 20-year-old.

Toure, a five-time capped Ivorian international, joined Hoffenheim from Swedish club Hammarby in February 2025 and has enjoyed a breakout campaign in the Bundesliga.

The left-winger has contributed five goals and 12 assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances, showcasing explosive pace, precise crossing, technical flair and a strong work rate that has impressed scouts across Europe.

With Hoffenheim missing out on Champions League qualification, keeping hold of Toure international is becoming increasingly difficult.

The club are open to a sale but will demand a fee between €30-40million (up to £34.6m / $46.4m), potentially rising to above their club-record sale of Joelinton to Newcastle for €45million (£38.9m / $52.2m), when including add-ons.

Toure is contracted until 2029 with no release clause, giving the German a strong start in any negotiations.

Liverpool have formally registered their interest and informed Hoffenheim, viewing the youngster as a potential long-term option on the wing. However, Man Utd cannot be discounted from the race, either.

READ NEXT – Mohamed Salah reaches decision on ‘surprise’ next move as departing Liverpool star gives ‘green light’

Man Utd join Liverpool in race for Bundesliga sensation

Man Utd are understood to be firmly in the mix for Toure and braced for competition, with the player seen as a high-upside, cost-effective addition to their attacking options, however, he is not a priority in the upcoming window.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been credited with concrete interest, while Brighton are exploring a move as they seek dynamic wide options.

Arsenal have been linked earlier in the season, and Bayern Munich remain long-term admirers in Germany but those links have been shut down slightly by sources.

Toure’s performances have elevated his profile significantly, and a move to the Premier League appears the most likely outcome.

His blend of athleticism and creativity makes him an ideal fit for the high-intensity demands of English football and his team are working hard to secure his next move.

As the transfer window nears, a bidding war among top-flight clubs could drive his price upwards.

For Hoffenheim, it would represent a substantial profit on their investment; for the buying club, securing Toure could provide a exciting prospect for the future.

With regards new winger signings at Anfield, the Merseysiders have also been linked with a move for another RB Leipzig star after seeing a move for top choice, Yan Diomande, stall.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.