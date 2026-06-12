Bazoumana Toure has become one of the most wanted players in the European transfer market, with Liverpool leading Manchester United in a packed race for the 20-year-old Ivorian winger, TEAMtalk understands.

The left-footed attacker joined TSG Hoffenheim from Hammarby in the winter of 2025 and has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season in the Bundesliga.

Toure’s blistering pace, sharp dribbling and creative flair have made him a prime target following Hoffenheim’s failure to secure Champions League football.

The youngster notched an impressive five goals and 12 assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances this season, putting him on the radar of a number of top English clubs.

Liverpool have taken the most decisive action by formally registering their interest and notifying Hoffenheim, TEAMtalk sources confirm.

The Merseyside club view the youngster as a long-term solution on the wing and are maintaining regular contact over a potential move.

Man Utd are also firmly in the race, with sources indicating they see Toure as a high-upside addition capable of injecting dynamism into their forward line.

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The north-west rivals face competition from Aston Villa and Newcastle United, both described as ‘very interested’ by sources and actively monitoring developments.

Brighton have been linked as well, while Brentford continue to show keen interest.

Hoffenheim are braced for significant bids and have set an asking price in the region of €40-50million (up to £43.1m / $57.9m) for Toure. A departure of that magnitude would easily be a club-record sale for Hoffenheim.

Toure’s contract runs until 2029 with no release clause. The Ivory Coast international has already shown glimpses of his ability and many believe he is ready for the next step up in his career.

Earlier speculation involving Bayern Munich and Arsenal has only enhanced his growing reputation, sources have confirmed they are among the clubs keen but are yet to make any major moves.

At just 20, Toure possesses the tools and technical ability to thrive at the highest level.

Whether he stays in the Bundesliga for further growth or makes the high-profile move to the Premier League promises is yet to be seen, but it’s clear his club are going to have to battle to keep hold of him.

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