Liverpool ‘begin hunt’ for Italy star amid ‘fight’ for £50m alternative

Liverpool are in the frame to sign Torino star Samuele Ricci and are also ‘fighting’ with Manchester City for a second player, it has been claimed.

According to the latest from the Italian press, Liverpool are poised to ‘begin the hunt’ for Ricci as they seek midfield reinforcements in January. Liverpool like the defensive midfielder ‘a lot’ and have been encouraged by his uncertain contract situation.

Ricci’s contract with Torino is due to expire in June 2026 and if they are unable to tie him down to fresh terms they will have to consider selling him at the end of the current campaign.

Torino have provisionally given the Italy international a price tag of €35million (£29m / $36.5m), which is very enticing for Liverpool.

Although, the report, which comes from Sport Mediaset, states that Liverpool will face competition from Man City to strengthen their midfield ranks. That is because City are eyeing Ricci too as they desperately search for a replacement for the injured Rodri.

There is also a ‘fight’ brewing between Liverpool and City for midfield alternative Martin Zubimendi, the report adds.

Zubimendi is likely Liverpool’s desired target after they failed to sign him over the summer.

The Real Sociedad star will be more expensive than Ricci, as he has a €60m (£50m / $62.6m) release clause in his contract. But Liverpool believe Zubimendi is worth this price after making a name for himself as one of the best midfielders in Spain.

Liverpool will hope that the 25-year-old changes his mind after rejecting their advances in order to stay at Sociedad earlier this year.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Liverpool do not expect to sign a midfielder in January, despite the links with Ricci and Zubimendi.

We can confirm Liverpool’s interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong ahead of potential negotiations over a transfer in summer 2025, though.

Arne Slot’s side are big admirers of De Jong and feel there is an opportunity to sign him if he rejects the chance to extend his contract with Barca.

But sources have revealed that Liverpool are also eyeing cheaper alternatives amid concerns over De Jong’s big wage demands. This is where Ricci and Zubimendi come in, but for the summer, rather than January.

Liverpool latest: Klopp sends star text; Henderson verdict

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones has revealed what former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp text him after he scored during the 3-1 victory over Leicester City.

It was Klopp who told Jones that he had made it to 100 Premier League appearances, as the midfielder did not even know this before the match.

“I am proud,” Jones said. “It was him [Klopp] who set up the team we have now. The foundation was there and Arne Slot has carried it on.”

Slot will be desperate for club captain Virgil van Dijk to snub offers from elsewhere and extend with Liverpool.

When asked where Van Dijk’s contract should sit on the list of Liverpool’s priorities, his former team-mate Jordan Henderson said: “Top.

“I feel like Virgil could play until 39, 40 if he wanted to. So, for me, if they give him a contract for two, three, four years, it would be a pretty good bit of business for the club.”

