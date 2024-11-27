Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham insists he sees himself remaining at the Bernabeu for several years yet as he prepares to play at Anfield for the first time in his career and has also given an honest reply to questions that Trent Alexander-Arnold could quit Liverpool to join him at the Bernabeu.

Bellingham was strongly linked with a move to Liverpool before the Reds ultimately backed out of the deal, owing to their need to sign multiple midfielders coupled with the costs involved to sign him from Borussia Dortmund, together with the fact that once Real Madrid came calling, he was determined to make the move to Spain.

Now his close friendship with Alexander-Arnold is seen as a key factor in Real Madrid’s hopes of luring the Reds right-back to the Bernabeu in 2025 and with the 26-year-old Liverpool vice-captain currently eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement from January 1.

In a quirk of fate, Real Madrid travel to Liverpool on Wednesday night for a key Champions League fixture, which the Spanish giants really need to take something from to fuel their hopes of progression to the next round.

Now Bellingham has come clean on his links to Liverpool in summer 2023, his chances of a future move to Anfield and of the strong speculation suggesting he could be joined by his England teammate in Spain next season.

“I’ll be playing alongside him next season for England anyway. That will be a guarantee,” Bellingham told a press conference previewing the game.

“But he’s a Liverpool player and it would be disrespectful to come to his home today with a big game [on Wednesday] and talk about something that could be misconstrued so it’s important to take that pressure off him. I want him to do really well normally. Just not [on Wednesday].”

On his own move to Los Blancos and of strong speculation linking him with Liverpool, Bellingham commented: “It probably wasn’t as close as a lot of the media made out. I had conversations with a few clubs when leaving Borussia Dortmund and making that decision. They gave me permission to speak to a few clubs.

“One thing I have to say is all the clubs I spoke to were very respectful of me and my family which was something I really respected.

“But when Real Madrid come knocking on the door it shakes the whole house. It’s hard not to open and accept. It’s not a matter the other teams weren’t good or were bad when I spoke to them, it’s just that Real Madrid are on a different level.”

Bellingham discusses Liverpool season so far; makes England scapegoat claims

On his own future at Real, Bellingham added: “A future move to Liverpool? I think the next 10 to 15 years will be in white for me. I’m very happy at Real Madrid.”

Liverpool have made a whirlwind start to life under new boss Arne Slot, with the Reds winning 16 of their 18 matches so far under the Dutchman.

That leaves the Reds top of the Premier League and with a chance to reclaim top spot in the Champions League if they avoid defeat to Real on Wednesday evening.

Bellingham admits to being impressed by the Reds, but insists he is confident that his side can still pick up a positive result, despite their obvious injury issues.

“It’s clear to see how good a team they are. They have got players who have gone to a new level and some of the more experienced lads have been together a long time. It’ll be a great test and a good game. But I’m still confident.”

Returning to England for his first game of club football since Borussia Dortmund visited Manchester City two years ago, Bellingham feels he was made a scapegoat by the media following England’s failure to beat Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

“I’ve got to be honest, I think I lost my smile a lot after the Euros when it came to playing for England because I felt like I was a little bit mistreated in comparison to what I contributed,” he said. “I felt like some of it was a bit harsh on me.

“I felt I was a bit like the scapegoat. Maybe I was feeling a little bit sorry for myself.

“Criticism is part of the game and I know how to accept it but when it feels personal it does give you a bit of a new challenge to continue to shut people up.

“That’s something I’ve dealt with since I was very young, coming into the first team at Birmingham when people aren’t sure you’re ready. You take those little things and you try to use it as motivation.

“Like I say, it’s not something I’m really worried about. I understand it is part of the game.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Slot discusses Salah contract; Reds links to Vini Jnr

Slot, meanwhile, has opened up on the form of Mo Salah for the Reds this season in the wake of the Egyptian’s ongoing contract saga at Anfield.

Some observers feel Salah is in the form of his life so far this season and with 12 goals and 10 assists to his name already, the numbers do certainly back up those claims.

Now the Reds boss has discussed the player’s form, his situation at Anfield and having also offered his response to a strong Jamie Carragher criticism.

As far as Salah replacements go, former Liverpool man Danny Murphy has urged the Reds to break the bank to sign Vinicius Junior, explaining why the Brazilian’s unhappiness at Real Madrid could open the door for a shock move to Anfield for the global superstar.

And finally, Liverpool are said to be roaring towards the signing of Slot’s prime summer target, Martin Zubimendi.

Amid suggestions the Real Sociedad midfielder has had a change of heart on leaving his hometown club, Liverpool are now said to be confident of beating Arsenal to his signing in the January window in a €60m (£50.1m, $63.1m) deal.

