Liverpool are close to reaching an agreement to sign Celtic attacker Ben Doak, and a report has revealed the three factors that have seem them fend off stiff competition.

Liverpool’s current squad depth is arguably the strongest it has ever been in the Premier League era. That statement rings especially true in the final third where the Reds’ forward line boasts no fewer than five elite names.

The famous front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane has been complimented by the arrivals of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. Beyond that quintet, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino have made vital contributions when called upon in their Liverpool careers.

What’s more, Harvey Elliott has taken great strides forward this season either side of a gruesome ankle injury. There is also the prospect of signing Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho in the summer after time ran out on a deadline day switch in January.

However, according to the Athletic, Liverpool aren’t content to settle for what they have. As such, their Liverpool expert James Pearce has claimed a deal for Celtic winger Ben Doak is close.

The lively attacker only turned 16 in November, though is already one of the hottest prospects north of the border. Celtic are desperate to retain the Scot, as evidenced by his surprise appearances in a pair of matches against Rangers and Dundee United earlier this season.

Postecoglou efforts can’t halt Liverpool transfer

Hoops boss Ange Postecolgou reportedly gave Doak minutes in order to convince him to stay at Celtic Park. However, the Athletic report those attempts proved futile with a switch to Liverpool ramping up.

Because Ben Doak has not yet signed a professional contract, Liverpool will only have to pay ‘minor compensation’.

Doak had apparently also attracted the attention of multiple ‘top clubs’, but the three factors that have given Liverpool the edge have been revealed.

Firstly, the ‘draw of playing for one of Europe’s elite’ is cited. Secondly, Liverpool’s reputation for giving young players a chance and quickly improving them has played a part. Elliott, Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold are prime examples there.

Finally, the report concluded the ‘prospect of working with Klopp was pivotal’ in Doak’s decision.

While the move is not yet finalised, the report suggests it is only a matter of time.

Two exits inevitable after Kelleher decision

Meanwhile, Liverpool have decided what course of action to take over League Cup hero Caoimhín Kelleher, with a report stating two exits are now a certainty.

The Irish goalkeeper, 23, has quietly developed into a fine all-round stopper at Liverpool. But given the presence of Alisson Becker, Kelleher has had to be patient with opportunities to impress understandably limited.

However, Kelleher has never let the Reds down when selected mainly in the cup competitions. His stellar showings since making his Liverpool debut in 2019 saw Jurgen Klopp put his faith in the goalkeeper for the recent League Cup final. Predictably, Kelleher was one of the finest Reds players on show that day.

However, the Sun now report interest in Kelleher is expected to be widespread this summer. Given he has never put a foot wrong when called upon, that is hardly a surprise.

The newspaper report Kelleher could ‘easily find’ a loan move to another top flight club. However, Liverpool will reportedly knock back any and all approaches. That is to ensure they have a reliable back-up to Alisson when required.

And with Kelleher set to be retained next season no matter what, the Sun adds Loris Karius and Adrian will both be let go. The pair are both out of contract in the summer and Liverpool now have no need to offer new deals.

