Jamie Carragher was forced to intervene with Peter Schmeichel as three of the game’s legends were all left in disbelief by the truly-heroic display by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker as the Reds undeservedly beat PSG 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Liverpool have enjoyed a dream season so far, riding high at the top of the Premier League and winning through to the Carabao Cup final, where Newcastle lie in wait. But they faced comfortably the hardest match of their season so far when they travelled to Paris to take on the crack Ligue 1 leaders in an enthralling contest.

And with Paris Saint-Germain living up to their billing, it was only the best goalkeeping display of all time – as it has now been branded – that kept them at bay.

The Brazilian’s goal faced a total of 27 shots – 10 of which were on target – only for Alisson to repel them time and again. And when Harvey Elliott pounced to score the only goal three minutes from time, Liverpool did really complete the ultimate smash and grab.

That left a salty PSG boss Luis Enrique to make a big vow to Liverpool after the game.

However, all the praise belonged to Alisson and even iconic Manchester United keeper Peter Schmeichel could not believe his eyes.

Speaking directly to Alisson after the game, Schmeichel, for CBS Sports, said: “I actually think it’s one of the best goalkeeping displays I’ve ever seen in my life.

Schmeichel, a UCL winner with United in 1999, then revealed what Thierry Henry had said: “Without you, Thierry said about 10 minutes ago you should have lost this game 3-0, I think you made more than three big saves in this.”

Despite Schmeichel’s gushing praise, Liverpool legend Carragher then stepped in to take that one step further.

“Alisson, I’ve got to jump in, I’m sorry, Peter,” Carragher laughed while interrupting Schmeichel and Alisson’s moment.

“Alisson, Peter has just said that’s one of the greatest displays he’s ever seen. It’s the greatest goalkeeping display I’ve ever seen.”

PSG star makes vow to Liverpool as Alisson reacts

Alisson himself was asked if that was his best performance of the season, to which the Brazilian responded: “I think of my life!”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot, meanwhile, simply added: “He’s the best goalkeeper in the world. I’ve never seen someone at this level.”

Alisson also received wholesome praise from both Stephen Warnock and Rio Ferdinand.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Warnock was mesmerised by those saves.

“A hat-trick of world-class saves. Stunning from Alisson,” Warnock said.

“They’ll be wondering what this guy is on. He has been sensational tonight.”

Ferdinand, for TNT Sports, added: “Alisson has put a clinic on today in how to be a goalkeeper. He has kept his team in it. Tremendous!”

The Reds’ win in Paris ended PSG’s record of 10 straight wins and, while they were unfortunate to make it 11, their midfielder Vitinha followed his manager in making a big promise to Liverpool ahead of the second leg.

“It’s hard to play a match like that, against a team like that,” the Portuguese said via L’Equipe. “Only one goal opportunity, only one shot.”

“Now is the time to show what a team we are,” Vitinha continued. “We’re going to show what a team we are, we’re going to show our character. We’re going to win there. With the game we played, the victory was more than deserved. We had plenty of chances like at the start of the season but we didn’t manage to score.”

