Andy Gray names BEST Liverpool front three after watching Rio Ngumoha replace Cody Gakpo vs Atletico Madrid

Andy Gray has said that the best Liverpool front three at the moment are Bradley Barcola, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo.

The former Everton and Aston Villa striker made the comments while watching Liverpool in action against Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola deployed Isak as his number nine, with Barcola on the right wing and Rio Ngumoha on the left.

Ngumoha got his chance to start against Atletico because of the injury to Gakpo.

Iraola said ahead of the game: “Cody finished the game the other day against Ipswich with some adductor issues. Both sides.

“Nothing specific.

“[It is] not a proper injury.

“But we didn’t want to risk him, and I think it makes sense he can rest and hope we can recover him.

“If it’s not for the weekend, it’s for the next one.

“But I think even for the weekend he has a chance.”

While Ngumoha gave a good account of himself and made a positive impact on the game that ended in a 2-1 win for Liverpool, the talkSPORT pundit, who was on co-commentary duty for the match at Anfield, believes that the 18-year-old would not get into the Liverpool starting line-up when Gakpo recovers full fitness.

Gakpo has been on fire for Liverpool so far this season, with the Netherlands international winger scoring one goal and providing three assists in three Premier League games.

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Barcola, Isak and Gakpo are the best Liverpool front-three

Gray said on talkSPORT (8:52pm, September 9, 2026): “Listen, I think at the moment, if the front three are fit, then Gakpo plays instead of Ngumoha.

“That’s what I would say because the kid’s learning his game, and he is learning every play.

“Munoz is available.

“I guess you don’t pay £100million to buy a player and don’t pick him.

“And so Barcola will have to start, and then there’s a case of who starts.

“At the moment, Gakpo would start because of the form he has been in the beginning of the season.”

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