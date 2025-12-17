Two reliable Liverpool reporters have strongly hinted who will succeed Virgil van Dijk as captain when the time comes, and the Reds are working feverishly to tie the player in question down to a new deal with a well-deserved pay rise.

Van Dijk succeeded Jordan Henderson as Reds skipper back in 2023 and by all accounts, has performed masterfully in the role.

However, now aged 34 and only under contract for one more season, the time when Liverpool will choose a new captain will come sooner rather than later.

Andy Robertson is the current vice-captain, though is out of contract in the summer. In all likelihood, he will either leave Liverpool before Van Dijk or at the same time as the Dutchman.

It’s a similar situation for fellow senior stars Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah, who like Van Dijk, are all deep into their thirties.

Trent Alexander-Arnold previously declared he hoped to become Liverpool captain one day, but we all know where his true loyalties laid.

As such, and according to The Athletic’s Liverpool experts, Gregg Evans and James Pearce, Van Dijk’s eventual successor as captain of Liverpool is shaping up to be Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian is already captain of his country and in a season of doom and gloom at Anfield, he’s been the brightest spark, and by some margin too.

Szoboszlai would cruise to being named Liverpool’s player of the season if the campaign ended tomorrow, with his all-action displays, increased end product (five goals, five assists), and incredible versatility proving essential for Arne Slot.

The claims about Szoboszlai being a future Reds captain came in an article that offered insight into the dynamics of Liverpool’s dressing room that experienced mass change in the summer.

On Szoboszlai specifically, the reporters stated: “Van Dijk, Robertson and Alisson set the standards and lead by example.

“Salah, 33, the second-oldest player in the squad behind the 34-year-old captain, is also vocal but has been more of a performance-based leader over the years.

“That’s a role Dominik Szoboszlai has taken up in recent times, too. Already the Hungary national-team skipper, he looks like a Liverpool captain in waiting, largely because of his on-field presence, versatility and availability.

“Szoboszlai has an aura that sets him apart and mixes well with different characters within the group: he is one of the few players who can be considered a close friend of Salah, for example.

“Although he’s not as eloquent or public-facing as Van Dijk, he is able to handle pressure and step up when required.”

Szoboszlai to sign new contract

Szoboszlai remains on the contract he agreed when joining Liverpool two-and-a-half years ago. The Hungarian is tied down until 2028 and earns around £120,000-a-week at present.

In lieu of his exemplary form this season and his growing stature at Anfield, Liverpool are deep in discussions over a new and improved deal.

Back in November, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated: “Liverpool are working on new contracts – Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai.

“With Gravenberch, already some conversation, very early stages, took place, with Dominik Szoboszlai also, and now talks are advancing and progressing between Liverpool and Dominik Szoboszlai over new contract.

“Let me be clear. We are not at the final stages of the negotiations. We are not at he verbal agreement stage with Dominik Szoboszlai, but the contacts are continuing between Liverpool and Szoboszlai.

“So, there is a discussion ongoing. Liverpool are prepared to improve his salary, and that’s important news.

“Dominik Szoboszlai was already on a very good salary, but his performances have been fantastic.”

A subsequent update from Romano one week later confirmed Liverpool had offered the midfielder a new deal.

And while the new deal is seemingly yet to be signed, all the signs point towards Szoboszlai extending his stay on Merseyside and potentially taking the captain’s armband later this decade.

