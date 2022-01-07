A Premier League club’s bid for Liverpool player Nat Phillips has been ‘rejected out of hand’, according to a report.

Phillips impressed last season during Liverpool’s centre-back shortage, making 17 Premier League appearances and scoring one goal. He also featured three times in the Champions League before the quarter-final defeat to Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old fell down the pecking order following the arrival of Ibrahima Konate in the summer. Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are also back to full fitness, giving Phillips little chance of becoming a first-team regular.

As a result, he has made just three senior outings this term. Manager Jurgen Klopp admits the player could leave, and fellow English clubs are looking to pounce.

West Ham are admirers, and they need new defenders due to problems with Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna.

But Football Insider claim another Premier League outfit has come in with an offer. Claudio Ranieri’s Watford, who are currently fighting against relegation, apparently put £7m on the table to land the Bolton-born player.

However, it has been ‘rejected out of hand’ by the Reds. They want £12m for Phillips, which means Watford may have to return with a better offer.

Speaking last month, Phillips revealed he would ‘see what comes along’ while the transfer window is open.

“I want to be playing games. It’s been tough because the competition to get in this team is fierce,” he said.

“The manager and I agree that the best thing for me is to play as many games as possible. I think you saw last year I developed well.

“I’m going to see what comes along [in January] and go from there. I think at this moment in time it’s unlikely that I’ll be playing lots of games for Liverpool, so if an opportunity arises where I get the chance to do that somewhere else and it suits everyone then it’s certainly something I’d be interested in.”

Robert Pires talks Liverpool star’s future

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Robert Pires has given his verdict on Mo Salah’s status among the world’s elite players.

The former winger also spoke about where Salah could end up, should he leave Anfield.

“The current world’s best in my eyes is PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, but two Premier League stars come right after, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Liverpool’s Salah,” Pires said.

“Salah’s future depends on what he wants, whether he continues with Liverpool or goes for new experience, it’s up to him,” the Frenchman added.

Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid are supposedly battling for his signature. And Pires has now chosen between the pair on Salah’s behalf.

“Between Barcelona and Real Madrid, and considering the player’s qualities, I think Salah would perform better with Barca, his communication with Xavi will be easy.”

