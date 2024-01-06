Bids fly in for Liverpool attacker after exit authorised, with switch to Prem side possible on one condition

Liverpool WILL allow an attacker to leave the club this month, and while bids have arrived from top Championship clubs like Leicester and Southampton, a Premier League side have now tabled a proposal of their own.

It’s been a quiet beginning to the January transfer window so far at Anfield. ESPN reported in late-December that Liverpool have amassed a £40m budget to attack any opportunities that arise. A centre-back – preferably a left-sided one to also cover at left-back – is believed to be Liverpool’s top priority if a move is made.

However, today’s update regards a potential exit, with Liverpool on board with moving Fabio Carvalho out once again.

The 21-year-old was loaned to German side RB Leipzig last summer, though amid persistent struggles for game-time, was recalled six months early last week.

Liverpool’s plan upon recalling Carvalho was always to sanction another loan. Carvalho remains in Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp’s long-term thinking, though there’s not a natural place for him in the side at present.

Carvalho excelled in the No 10 position at former club Fulham. However, Klopp does not utilise that position in his customary 4-3-3 formation.

Carvalho lacks the raw pace to play as a winger and has not been trialled in the box-to-box roles either side of the holding midfielder.

As such, another loan opportunity awaits and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed bids are rolling in.

Championship clubs circle, but Wolves try their luck

Taking to X, Romano revealed several “Top 6 Championship clubs” have asked to take Carvalho on loan. Romano did not divulge names, though other reports have.

Indeed, Sky Sports revealed on December 31 that Leicester are extremely keen to add Carvalho to their ranks. Elsewhere, GiveMeSport reported Southampton are firmly entrenched in the race to sign Carvalho.

Given Romano’s update, it stands to reason the Foxes and Saints are two of the clubs who’ve made approaches.

However, a move within the Premier League could await, with Romano revealing Gary O’Neil’s Wolves “have asked for Fabio Carvalho on loan until the end of the season”.

Liverpool seemingly do not mind whether Carvalho joins a Premier League or Championship side. The key aspect that will determine where the Reds send their attacker is guarantees over game-time.

A lack of minutes is what prompted Liverpool to cut the Leipzig loan short and Romano stressed assurances over game-time are front and centre in Liverpool’s mind.

Wolves have the likes of Pablo Sarabia, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Matheus Cunha to choose from in the positions in and around makeshift centre-forward, Hwang Hee-chan.

It stands to reason Liverpool will demand guarantees O’Neil will select Carvalho ahead of that trio before saying yes to Wolves. Complicating the matter further is the fact star forward Pedro Neto has just returned from a long-term injury.

If Wolves cannot make a promise on game-time, Liverpool may well turn to the promotion-chasing Championship sides.

