Arne Slot and Richard Hughes will hold talks regarding a Liverpool forward’s exit, and why a move is being considered and which Premier League sides are already hovering has been revealed.

New manager Arne Slot has inherited one of the most formidable crops of attacking talent in world football. Mohamed Salah remains the jewel in Liverpool’s forward line. Diogo Jota may well be the best finisher at the club, while Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are a defender’s worst nightmare on their day.

Elsewhere, Cody Gakpo provided a timely reminder of how deadly he can be when cutting in from his favoured left wing position during Euro 2024.

Indeed, the Netherlands ace finished as the tournament’s joint-top scorer with three goals despite playing fewer games than the likes of Harry Kane and Dani Olmo whose sides reached the final.

Given the aforementioned quintet are all well established at Anfield, opportunities for livewire winger Ben Doak are expected to be in short supply next season.

Liverpool plucked the wide man from Celtic in 2022 and the right-footer is widely regarded as one of the most promising talents Scotland have produced in recent memory.

Doak’s 2023/24 season was heavily disrupted by injury and per the Athletic, he is doubly keen to make up for lost time by featuring regularly next season.

But with so many accomplished performers already in situ, Doak is increasingly aware a loan exit may be required if he’s to rack up regular minutes.

Adding to his woes is the fact his usual position is the right flank despite being right-footed. That is the position Salah plays and the Egyptian is the one Liverpool forward who is largely immune to rotation.

Ben Doak exit talks looming; two EPL clubs keen

As such, the report states Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes plan to sit down and hold talks with Doak once Liverpool’s pre-season tour of America has concluded.

Both Slot and Hughes are well aware of Doak’s ambitions of playing regularly. To ensure the winger’s development isn’t stunted, a loan exit appears to be on the cards.

Interest in taking Doak on board is widespread and the report listed two Premier League sides who are in the mix.

Newly-promoted pair Leicester City and Southampton were both namechecked as contenders to snap up Doak via the loan route.

Given Liverpool still believe Doak can be a success at Anfield, any loan exit is NOT expected to contain an option or obligation to buy.

