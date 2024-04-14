Bids to fly in for revitalised Liverpool attacker, with English side ready to spend big

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool attacker Fabio Carvalho is attracting widespread transfer interest and one club’s executive vice-chairman has already signalled his intentions to launch a sizeable bid.

Carvalho, 21, joined Liverpool from Fulham in a deal worth £7.7m back in the summer of 2022. The Portuguese attacker was used sparingly in his first season at Anfield and was duly loaned out to RB Leipzig ahead of the current campaign.

However, the spell in Germany did not pan out as any party would have hoped, with Carvalho restricted to just a single start in the Bundesliga.

The end result saw Liverpool cut the deal short in January before a second loan stint – this time to Championship side Hull City – was sanctioned.

Carvalho has looked a man reborn since moving to Hull and has bagged eight goals in 16 appearances for the club.

Hull’s executive vice-chairman, Tan Kesler, previously went on record to state his side will bid for Carvalho in the event they win promotion to the Premier League.

Hull to spend big – if they’re promoted

“I’m not going to say it’s easy because the financials are strong,” Kesler told i news in March.

“[Carvalho has] a Premier League level salary [and] Liverpool are going to demand quite a bit of a transfer fee for him.

“The chairman would want to sign him, he would do it in a heartbeat, if there’s no FFP, no regulations, no control, I’m sure we will invest to sign Fabio.

“If we’re promoted for sure we will pursue him because of the money we would be receiving, we would try to allocate those finances on players like Fabio.

“It can be unrealistic expectations for some of our fans but we’re very optimistic. If any of this happens we will do it because he’s someone we would love to have long term.”

Unfortunately for Kesler and Hull, an option to buy in Carvalho’s loan agreement was not included. As such, they’ll be at Liverpool’s mercy when it comes time to negotiate a fee.

Furthermore, Hull currently sit six points off the final play-off position. They do have a game in hand, though they’ll still require a favour or two from those above them to finish in the play-off places and thus keep their promotion dreams alive.

But if Hull’s ambitions of landing Carvalho outright fail, there’ll certainly be no shortage of suitors willing to take a chance on the Reds man.

Serie A an option for Carvalho

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed interest in Carvalho is surging. Furthermore, the reporter noted the interest isn’t limited to just English clubs either.

“Fabio Carvalho, doing fantastic on loan to Hull City as he scored 8 goals in 16 games since he joined Championship side in January,” said Romano.

“Liverpool are happy with his performances while several clubs are showing interest ahead of summer window; Italian clubs and not only.”

The fact Liverpool did not negotiate an option to buy in Carvalho’s loan with Hull suggests they may believe he has a future at Anfield.

Nonetheless, the final decision on Carvalho will likely be made by the man who replaces Jurgen Klopp in the dugout.

On that front, Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim is widely expected to be the man who’ll guide Liverpool into a new era.

