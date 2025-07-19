Bayern Munich are ready to submit an improved second bid to Liverpool for Luis Diaz, with the player now informing the Reds of his wish to leave – though a pundit has warned the Bundesliga giants to abort the deal amid what he feels is a massive transfer mistake.

The 28-year-old is one of the poorest-paid first-team players at Anfield. Having signed back in January 2022 from FC Porto for an initial €45m (£37.5m), his current deal is due to expire in two summers’ time. And while the £55,000 a week deal he signed at Liverpool guarantees incremental rises, he is still way down on the top earners’ list with the Premier League champions.

As a result, Diaz has now made it clear that he wants to leave Anfield this summer, with Bayern Munich moving to the front of the queue in the race to sign the Colombian.

To that end, reports on Friday revealed Bayern had agreed a ‘monster’ salary package with the star over a move to the Allianz Arena in a deal that will significantly dwarf his package at Anfield.

Having already seen one offer rejected for his services, worth €67m (£58m, $78m), Bayern are now planning an improved offer to try and convince Liverpool to do business.

Posting an update on his X account, Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘Luis Diaz maintains his plan to leave Liverpool with FC Bayern set to bid again very soon.

‘Bayern want to improve their proposal after €67m rejected as they keep negotiating also for [Nick] Woltemade.

‘Barcelona remain in contact with Lucho’s agents while Bayern can spend more.’

Despite their plans to sign Diaz, former Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann feels his signing could be a massive waste of money and has highlighted a major ‘problem’ with the prospective deal.

“To now bring in Luis Diaz, a 28-year-old South American who played 50 games per season for four or five years and has those long flights home, which are also a problem,” he said to Sky Germany.

“To pay 70 or 80 million for that, while the sale value is zero because he would be 32 at the end of his contract, I wonder what they even have the campus for.”

READ MORE 🔴 ‘Crazy money’ Luis Diaz exit ON as journalist shares Liverpool’s real stance on sale

Luis Diaz makes Liverpool exit decision clear as replacement is eyed

Given Diaz’s desire to leave, and when factoring in his age and his contract situation, it would come as no surprise now were the player to move on this summer.

Making clear his stance that he wants out, German journalist Florian Plettenberg has now confirmed that the winger has ‘informed’ Liverpool of his decision to depart this summer.

Plettenberg posted on X: ‘Luis Diaz has not only informed Liverpool of his desire to leave, but has now also made it clear to LFC that he would like to join FC Bayern if possible. The transfer is approved by Vincent Kompany.

‘There is no full agreement between Bayern and Díaz yet. However, personal terms are not an issue, with a potential contract running at least until 2029. It is now up to Bayern to reach an agreement with Liverpool.

‘If not, Díaz could still join another club. Barcelona remain interested, but would currently be unable to register him.’

Despite Bayern stepping up their interest, we have been informed that the Reds will only say yes to his sale if they can agree a deal to sign a replacement first.

However, plans are already afoot on that with the Reds working on a deal to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who has been told he is free to leave Real Madrid this summer.

And while Arsenal have been linked with Rodrygo too, the Gunners’ recent purchase of Noni Madueke leaves the Reds in the driving seat.

AS reporter, Edu Burgos, also reported this week that Liverpool’s chances of sealing a deal are growing.

“It’s genuine. Liverpool already held talks with his camp. They sent an emissary to Madrid to talk to his family, and Rodrygo is happy with the interest,” Burgos said, with the Brazilian branded Arne Slot’s ‘chosen one’.

“He’s open to a move. He always liked the Premier League. Two summers ago, even [Manchester] City tried to sign him. Guardiola called him a few times. He appreciated the gesture but in the end his preference was to stay in Madrid.

“His preference has now changed and now he’s hoping to leave… I think he will leave because he wants to be the star of the team, and [at Real Madrid] it will be very, very difficult, almost impossible. I think it’s not 50-50; it’s maybe 70-30. He’s open to a move and I think Liverpool may make a move.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Isak ‘lunacy’ opens door to move;

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been encouraged that a blockbuster move for Alexander Isak is still ON, and with Newcastle United’s owners staggeringly set to inadvertently fund the Reds’ raid, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the player’s thoughts on the prospective transfer.

Despite that, Liverpool still look far more likely to sign Hugo Ekitike instead, with talks over that move advancing and with the striker now taking drastic measures to try and get his move to Anfield over the line.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s transfer kitty looks set to be swelled further by West Ham, with the Hammers now mobilising towards a double raid on Anfield for two midfield stars.

Luis Diaz quiz: How much do you know about Liverpool star Lucho?