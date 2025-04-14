Liverpool have been warned that Mo Salah could well suffer a major downturn in form next season, just a matter of days after they nailed him down to a record-breaking new contract, while Arne Slot has dropped a big hint on his plans to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the side next season.

The Reds finally dropped the news that all their supporters had been waiting for on Friday with the confirmation that Salah had committed his future to Anfield and had agreed a new two-year deal at Anfield. Already Liverpool‘s best-paid player, Salah’s extension will see the Egyptian earn a hike with his new deal worth an estimated £400,000 a week until summer 2027.

Just hours after confirmation of that new deal was announced, Salah served a timely reminder of his abilities by adding another assist to his tally as West Ham were beaten 2-1 at Anfield, taking the 32-year-old to 45 G/A in the Premier League so far this season and breaking the record over a 38-game league campaign.

However, Paul Merson fears Liverpool fans will see a very different Salah next season. And he think the superstar will suffer a major decline in numbers across the 2025/26 campaign, with defenders ready to double up on him, owing to their right-flank set to become seriously weakened by Alexander-Arnold‘s impending move to Real Madrid.

“If I was playing right wing, I know who I’d want playing at right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold,” Merson told Sky Sports. “I’d rather someone like him playing there than an out-and-out defender. Because Salah doesn’t come back, that’s why he’s been successful. You don’t see him really defending on the edge of his box, running the length of the pitch.

“So, he will miss Trent 100 per cent. Teams will double up on Salah now because they won’t have to worry about the right-back. The right-back won’t hurt them like Trent can.

“So, that player who marks Trent will drop back and stop Salah and double up and they’ll let that player have the ball. You can’t do that with Trent because he will absolutely destroy you. But whoever comes and plays there now, they’ll just double up. He’ll find it hard next season, it will be harder next season 100 per cent.”

Slot drops major hint on plans to replace Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool have been linked with a plethora of right-back options to come in and replace Alexander-Arnold this summer. And while several high-profile options like Jeremie Frimpong and Jules Kounde have been touted, we understand the Reds are far more likely to sign a more modest option and with Slot happy to put his trust in Conor Bradley and afford the Reds academy graduate the chance to claim the position on a regular basis.

However, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher is adamant the Reds are sniffing around several possible targets, and with SC Freiburg star Kiliann Sildillia – available for a bargain fee this summer – one such option they are seriously looking into.

Whether Slot manages to land the Frenchman or not depends will not deviate from Slot’s initial plan of starting the 2025/26 campaign with Bradley on the right side of their defence.

And while critics have argued the Northern Irishman suffers too many injuries to nail down the position on a permanent basis, Slot has hit back at those theories and appeared to suggest he has every faith in Bradley proving his worth.

“I don’t look at Conor as a player who can only play 20 games a season because last season he was fit all the way through and this season he’s had two injuries,” he said via the Daily Mirror.

“I think we can only judge Conor on his fitness if he is good enough, which I think he is, to become a regular starter for us.”

With Joe Gomez and Jarrel Quansah also able to cover there, Slot will not make the signing of a new right-back a very top priority this summer.

Liverpool latest: Ornstein names two top targets; Alexander-Arnold truths

With Salah recently signing his new deal and Virgil van Dijk this week expected to follow suit, there has been raised talk that Alexander-Arnold could be persuaded to stay at Anfield after all and turn his back on Real Madrid.

However, Fabrizio Romano has spoken out on the chances of such a scenario playing out – and it appears the right-back’s future has now been mapped out and with a prominent UFC figure branding the 26-year-old “a lizard”.

On the subject of incoming transfers, Liverpool are gearing up for what has been described as a “really busy summer” by David Ornstein, who has revealed the identities of two of their big summer targets, while also revealing seven players who could potentially depart this summer.

While Salah is now staying at Anfield, it’s claimed the Reds are now putting their energies into signing a new striker to play alongside him – and reports in Spain now claim Liverpool are willing to put down an opening €150m (£130.1m, $170.7m) offer to tempt a big-name striker to Anfield.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are also linked with a top-class Italian midfielder this summer, although they would be facing stiff competition from Manchester City if they do make a firm approach.

