Liverpool are ready to quickly move on from their disappointment of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer by launching a hefty cash bid for their favourite of four players selected by Richard Hughes as a replacement, while the true reason Arne Slot doesn’t fully trust Conor Bradley has emerged.

The worst-kept secret in football finally became official on Monday when Alexander-Arnold confirmed in a public announcement that his 20-year association with his boyhood club would be coming to an end this summer. Out of contract on July 1, Alexander-Arnold will be confirmed as a Real Madrid player in the coming days after finding the temptation to move to the Bernabeu impossible to resist.

But for Liverpool, the pill of losing one of the world’s best right-backs, a £100m-rated asset and their vice-captain on a free transfer is a bitter one to swallow.

However, the Reds are understood to have known for months that the player was moving on and, as a result, have had plenty of time to do the groundwork on potential replacements.

While Slot has shown his willingness to offer Bradley the chance to claim the shirt for his own, Liverpool are also now expected to bring in another player to challenge for a spot in the side.

And the name reportedly at the top of their wishlist is Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, who is probably the nearest like-for-like player in the world game to the departing Reds man.

Now, according to Empire of the Kop, the Reds’ sporting director Hughes is preparing an opening offer to the Bundesliga giants for the Netherlands international and want to agree a quick-fire deal to bring him to Anfield as quickly as possible.

Per the report, Liverpool’s opening bid will be worth €35m – €40m (£29.8m – £34.1m / $39.7m – $45.4m), which should be enough to get a deal done, owing to the fact that the 24-year-old has a clause in his deal allowing him to leave the Bay Arena for €40m.

However, while Liverpool are said to be working on the deal and have a confidence Frimpong will sign, the report does detail the three other back-up plans on Hughes’ shortlist, with interest also revealed in Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina, Dodo of Fiorentina and Monaco’s exciting Brazilian talent Vanderson.

IN-DEPTH 🔴 Trent Alexander-Arnold: Nine Liverpool replacement options as Real Madrid move confirmed

Why Liverpool don’t fully trust Bradley to replace Alexander-Arnold

Per the report, Liverpool chiefs have already scheduled a meeting with the former Man City academy star’s agents to discuss his financial requirements ahead of a move to Anfield.

And with those talks understood to have gone well, and with the player showing some willingness to make the move, Liverpool are now understood to be preparing a formal approach to Leverkusen in the hope of sealing a quickfire transfer.

Should he sign up, Liverpool will have two quality options to play at right-back next season. And while Slot fully intends to give Bradley every chance to stake his claim, it is claimed that, ultimately, the Northern Irishman’s questionable injury record – in which he has missed 45 Liverpool games over the last two seasons – has left them with little choice but to sign an alternative.

In the meantime, it’s understood that Bradley – should he be fit – could be offered that chance to start over Alexander-Arnold in their remaining three games this season as Liverpool look to the future.

And a repeat of the decent performance he made off the bench at Chelsea will certainly stand him in good stead.

As far as Alexander-Arnold is concerned, Real Madrid remain hopeful they can secure his signing in time to play in the Club World Cup. Real’s campaign begins with a match against Al-Hilal on June 18 in Miami.

Discussing the chances of an early move, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano insists talks are ongoing, despite Liverpool’s insistence that they may need to pay a small fee for the privilege.

“The only thing to see now is whether Real Madrid will be able to reach an agreement with Liverpool to have Trent already available for the FIFA Club World Cup or not,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“There is a conversation ongoing. Let me say that Real Madrid internally are quite confident on reaching an agreement with Liverpool for Trent to play the Club World Cup.

“For sure, that’s the feeling at the club, they want to make it happen, they are trying to making it happen, but, for sure, it’s going to be important to follow the conversation.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Big striker set to sign; offer imminent for playmaker

Meanwhile, Slot – armed with what has been described as a ‘transfer warchest’ – has reportedly narrowed his striker wishlist down to three names with a trio of elite European-based stars all on their radar to come and bolster their forward line this summer.

Despite that, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes his former club should break with tradition and sign an experienced 18-cap England frontman to lead their attack next season, having explained why Slot will have to reluctantly walk away from a deal for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

Elsewhere, the Reds are also reported to be making a bold move ‘behind the scenes’ to bring an elite playmaker to Anfield this summer, with a huge first offer being prepped and with a report revealing the three Reds players who can help convince the star to make the move.

And finally, Slot has also given the green light for Liverpool to reward one of their lowest-earning first-team stars with a new mega-money deal after convincing the Reds boss he is worth keeping around.

How Frimpong compares to Trent Alexander-Arnold this season