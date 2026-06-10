Three sources have underlined Liverpool’s no-nonsense stance on Rio Ngumoha after the teenage winger was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich and with TEAMtalk providing the latest on his chances of a new Anfield deal.

Ngumoha, 17, who enjoyed an outstanding breakout season in 2025/26, was the subject of plenty of transfer speculation last week after David Ornstein revealed that Bayern Munich were preparing a massive move to lure him from Liverpool.

After a season that yielded three goal contributions from just 551 minutes of Premier League football, the Reds can scarcely afford to lose a star who is very much seen as the future at Anfield, and for whom many more first-team minutes are expected to come his way this season.

Indeed, in the hours that followed the links to Bayern, sources insisted to TEAMtalk that the Merseyside giants have no intention of allowing Ngumoha to leave and were indeed angry that news of the German giants’ interest had been leaked.

Now, speaking to the BBC, journalist Lewis Bower has shared what he has heard from an inside source at Anfield and has revealed there are no circumstances in which Liverpool will allow the teenager to leave this summer.

“I do have a particularly well-placed person in academy football at a consultation, somebody who works in sports consultation,” he began.

“I believe he said to me it’s from the best possible source, so take from that what you will. I’d never tweet anything that I didn’t believe to be true, but yeah, it stands by absolutely no chance of that happening.”

Indeed, while Ngumoha signed a new three-year deal to extend his stay at Anfield to 2028 last September, the club are making fresh plans to offer the teenager an upgraded deal in the wake of his outstanding year and following his senior debut for the England national team.

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Liverpool keen to extend Rio Ngumoha contract

Writing last week, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed sources at Anfield have told us that Liverpool are ‘deeply unhappy with claims that Bayern have already agreed terms with Ngumoha and his representatives‘, before going on to insist ‘there has never been any doubt over the youngster’s long-term future on Merseyside’.

Indeed, there is what has been described as ‘outrage’ by Anfield chiefs over the links in other sections of the media.

And while Bailey acknowledged that Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is a big admirer of the player, there is a confidence at Anfield that Bayern will not breach transfer regulations by making an illegal, under-the-radar approach for the young star.

Bailey also adds: ‘TEAMtalk understands that while Bayern are genuine admirers of Ngumoha’s talent, Liverpool’s position has not changed.

‘The Reds regard the teenager as one of the most exciting young players at the club and have no intention of entertaining any possibility of his departure.

‘Indeed, sources have made it clear that Liverpool’s focus is entirely on securing the 17-year-old’s long-term future rather than discussing any exit.

‘The England Under-19 international turns 18 in August, and the club are already planning the next stage of his development.

‘Ngumoha signed a deal until 2028 last September after arriving from Chelsea in 2024, but Liverpool’s hierarchy have long viewed that agreement as only the first step.

‘Under current regulations, players aged 17 can only sign contracts of up to three years in length.

‘As a result, Liverpool always intended to revisit the situation once Ngumoha reached his 18th birthday.’

Bailey concluded that, when Ngumoha turns 18 on August 29, Liverpool plan to open discussions on new improved terms and a significant wage increase reflecting his growing importance within the club’s plans.

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