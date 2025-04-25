Big updates on FOUR exit-linked Liverpool stars as new contract priority is revealed

Liverpool are set to hold more contract talks with Ibrahima Konate after agreeing deals with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, TEAMtalk understands, while we can also reveal updates on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Caoimhin Kelleher’s situations.

The Reds are expected to be active in the summer transfer window but keeping hold of key players is equally important, and Konate certainly fits into that category.

With regards to Trent Alexander-Arnold, there has been some speculation of late that he could U-turn on his decision to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, fuelled by his passionate celebration following his winning goal against Leicester City.

However, we understand that nothing has changed with regards to Alexander-Arnold’s future. The 26-year-old has verbally agreed to join Real Madrid. The LaLiga side are working on turning it into a formal agreement, and once that happens they will inform Liverpool.

Liverpool have shifted their attention to Konate’s situation. The centre-back’s contract expires in the summer of 2026 and while an extension remains unsigned, there will be interest in him.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Paris Saint-Germain are particularly keen on Konate and Liverpool are aware of this, hence why they are planning to hold further contract negotiations with the 25-year-old. There has been no breakthrough in talks yet.

We have seen with Salah and Van Dijk that Liverpool aren’t afraid to let contracts run down while speaking to their players. However, in Konate’s case, we understand that unless he commits his future to Anfield, Liverpool may consider offers this summer.

Saudi plotting big-money Luis Diaz move

Liverpool hold concrete interest in Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen, along with Chelsea, so he could potentially be signed as a replacement for Konate, at least in the short-term should the French defender depart.

Liverpool still want to extend Konate’s deal and keep him. The Reds view Huijsen as a long-term Van Dijk successor, and always look to sign replacements for their key players before they leave, rather than scrambling afterwards. There has been no progress on Konate’s contract talks yet.

With regards to Luis Diaz, TEAMtalk understands that there is a concrete possibility of him leaving.

Diaz’s situation is different to Konate’s as his deal is valid until 2027, so Liverpool will feel that even if the winger doesn’t pen fresh terms, they will be able to demand a sizeable fee if clubs try to sign him.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Saudi are keen on Diaz and could make a big-money move for him this summer. It’s going to be another big window for Saudi and Al-Nassr in particular are looking to strengthen on the left-wing, making Diaz one of their targets.

Kelleher could pursue Liverpool exit

Liverpool’s impressive back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also set to be out of contract in 2026, like Konate, and is generating interest.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to join up with the Reds this summer and with Alisson set to stay, pushing Kelleher further down the pecking order.

Liverpool are happy to keep the three shot stoppers but they will respect Kelleher’s wishes if he decides that he wants to take on a new challenge.

As previously reported, Leeds United could consider a move for Kelleher if they decide to sell Illan Meslier this summer. With their Premier League status next season now confirmed, they could be able to convince the Liverpool star to join.

Leicester City could also join the race for Kelleher if they lose Mads Hermansen. The Foxes’ relegation means they may have to sell several players and we understand that £30m could be enough to lure first-choice goalkeeper Hermansen from the King Power.

Newcastle have also been linked with Kelleher in the past, although we understand that their top goalkeeper target is still Burnley’s James Trafford.

If Kelleher receives a good offer Liverpool will not stand in his way and allow him to leave for the right price.

