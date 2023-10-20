‘A bit surprising’ – Klopp questioned as Oxlade-Chamberlain complains over how Liverpool exit was handled

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed he was never told by Liverpool that he would not be getting a new contract until shortly before they announced he was being released.

Oxlade-Chamberlain left Liverpool this summer after six seasons at Anfield, going on to join Besiktas on a free transfer. His departure was part of a reconstruction of the midfield available to Jurgen Klopp.

During his final season as a Liverpool player, Oxlade-Chamberlain was only given 13 appearances, taking into account all competitions. He only started four Premier League matches along the way and was left out of the squad altogether for the last 11 league games of the campaign.

Now, in an interview with The Athletic, the 30-year-old has admitted his frustrations about the last few months of his spell with Liverpool and how his departure was handled.

Reflecting on the period after his last substitute appearance, against Manchester City in April, the midfielder said: “I was out of the squad for the majority of the rest of the season, training with the team, then on matchdays training on my own.

“I carried on, kept my head down and did everything to make sure I was ready, but ultimately the manager was going in a different direction that was sort of out of my control.

“Some of the younger players were getting an opportunity to be involved, getting them ready for years to come, which I understand. I just guess you want that communicated to you because you start going out of your mind thinking, ‘What more can I do here?’. And it was never really written off that you’re not getting offered a new contract.”

No Klopp fall-out, but surprise at lack of communication

Alarmingly, Oxlade-Chamberlain then highlighted that he never had it communicated to him officially that there would be no new deal on the table.

He confirmed: “It was never said. I obviously got the picture (laughs). I got told before they released the statement: ‘Just so you know, we’re putting this out about you, Milly, Bobby and Naby leaving’. And I was like, ‘Oh, OK. Thanks’. But there was nothing official at any point before. It was just… the silence was enough to know what the situation was.”

The former Southampton and Arsenal star added: “You just… expect certain things to be told — whether it’s good, bad, whatever, that’s how the game goes. The lack of communication was… a bit surprising.

“We (he and Klopp) had a good relationship. There was never any falling-out or anything like that. I understand as a manager it’s not easy to navigate every player’s needs, but when I was playing, I definitely enjoyed him a lot more than when I wasn’t even on the bench (laughs). But that’s how it goes.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain is not the only player to have left Liverpool this summer who has since questioned how his departure was dealt with.

Indeed, former captain Jordan Henderson claimed he felt unwanted before agreeing to join Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

While Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita left Liverpool this summer, they reinvested in their midfield by bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

