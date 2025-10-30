Slot's selection backfired against Crystal Palace - but who has a future at the club?

The lineup Arne Slot sent out for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night raised eyebrows – but which of the players have a future at Anfield?

Liverpool were eliminated from the cup after their heavily rotated lineup suffered a 3-0 defeat to a more recognisable Palace side. It means their wretched run of form continues, raising questions about Slot and some of the fringe players he turned to in the absence of many regular starters.

So, what does the future hold for the members of Slot’s surprising starting XI against Palace?

Freddie Woodman

Most likely scenario: Stay on as third-choice goalkeeper

Woodman was making his debut for Liverpool after joining them in the summer from Preston North End in order to serve as their third-choice goalkeeper.

It’s believed that Woodman only signed a one-year contract with Liverpool and whether he extends it may well depend on what kind of game time he envisages getting at this stage of his career.

If he’s happy enough to take on the increasingly popular role of experienced third-choice keeper, he could stay at Liverpool for longer. But if he wants to play more regularly after this year – bearing in mind he was a regular starter in the Championship for the past three seasons – he might consider his future.

Wataru Endo

Most likely scenario: Stay as backup option

A valuable senior option usually brought on as someone to help Liverpool see out games, Endo can be an option in defensive midfield or at centre-back.

He hasn’t been as favoured by Slot as he was by Jurgen Klopp, but has little resale value at his age and his experience could be more valuable to Liverpool than a small transfer fee.

Endo will remain under contract for another season after this one and unless any suitors step forward – like Marseille did last year – he could well see it out.

Joe Gomez

Most likely scenario: Leave

Liverpool’s longest-serving player, Gomez has outlasted some better players than himself. However, he is very much a fringe player by now.

A contender to play in various positions but not the preferred option in any of them, Gomez would probably have been phased out more if it hadn’t been for Giovanni Leoni’s unfortunate injury in the previous round of the cup.

Gomez can boast a decade of service to Liverpool, so would be able to leave with his head held high, but if he can stay fit, he should look for a new, less demanding club in 2026.

Andy Robertson

Most likely scenario: Leave (unless taking big pay-cut)

Robertson was once one of the best left-backs in Europe, but his form deteriorated last season, prompting the club to strengthen in his position.

The Scotland defender is now in the final year of his contract, the terms of which make him one of the club’s best-paid players.

Unless he can recapture some of his best form, it wouldn’t be sustainable for him to renew on the same wages. Liverpool would need to enter the market for another left-back again to replace him, but releasing Robertson – one of their best-ever value-for-money signings – might not be as much of a hammer blow as it may have been before.

Calvin Ramsay

Most likely scenario: Leave

Ramsay was making his first Liverpool appearance in almost three years against Palace, after battling with injuries and having to go out on loan several times.

He has still never played in the Premier League for Liverpool and even if that changes soon on the back of his return to action – which Slot was fairly praiseworthy of – he might never do so with any significance.

Liverpool should look to cut their losses with Ramsay at the next opportunity, potentially on another loan in January if that’s all that’s possible before trying to sell him in the summer.

Trey Nyoni

Most likely scenario: Stay but assess loan options

Nyoni also hasn’t played in the Premier League yet, but still has youth on his side and is regarded as one of Liverpool’s most prominent young prospects.

The midfielder, who joined from Leicester City’s academy two years ago, signed a long-term contract extension with Liverpool when he turned 18 at the end of June.

Nyoni now wants to show why he earned Liverpool’s faith for a long-term deal. Only time will tell if he needs to go out on loan to get more experience, but he is likely to continue training with the first-team throughout the season.

Alexis Mac Allister

Most likely scenario: Stay

One of the few players from the lineup against Palace who could feasibly say they would be in Liverpool’s strongest XI anyway, Mac Allister has more than 100 appearances for the club to his name since his 2023 move from Brighton.

Some of his recent performances have raised questions about his durability, which might lead to him not starting as regularly as he initially did, but he’s still good enough to be mixing it with Liverpool’s better players.

Mac Allister looks like Fabinho’s final season. Great the year before and then suddenly falls off a cliff and with the pace of a snail. He looks genuinely done at this level. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) October 29, 2025

Mac Allister is under contract until 2028, but has attracted interest from Real Madrid. Liverpool will need to monitor his performances to decide if cashing in would be the right decision or if he still has enough to offer over the coming years.

Milos Kerkez

Most likely scenario: Stay

Other than the relative non-factor Woodman, Kerkez was the only of Liverpool’s summer signings who started against Palace.

After tracking the Hungarian for pretty much all of last season while he was at Bournemouth – where Richard Hughes signed him in the first place – Liverpool have faith that Kerkez will be the ideal successor to Robertson.

His early performances haven’t been too convincing, but with a contract until 2030, it would take a drastic downturn in form for Kerkez not to still be around this time next year. This is a player Liverpool view as part of their future.

Kieran Morrison

Most likely scenario: Stay in under-21s

Morrison made his debut for Liverpool against Palace, a couple of weeks before he’s set to turn 19.

The winger, who can also play centrally, has worked his way through the Liverpool academy system from under-14 level after joining from Manchester United.

He’s on a professional contract already but it remains to be seen when he’ll next get a chance to play for the first team. For the meantime, he should keep developing with the under-21s.

Federico Chiesa

Most likely scenario: Leave

Chiesa’s chances to start games for Liverpool are usually limited to the Carabao Cup, even now he’s in better shape than when he arrived at the club from Juventus last summer.

Selected as a striker against Palace, Chiesa is more used to playing on either wing. However, he faces obstacles in every position at Liverpool.

Earlier this week, Chiesa – under contract until 2028 – said he wants to stay at Liverpool. But for the good of his own career, he should consider leaving next year if his gametime doesn’t improve.

Rio Ngumoha

Most likely scenario: Stay

Liverpool have huge hopes for Ngumoha, who has burst onto the scene this season and has already established himself as a viable option on the left wing at the age of 17.

Ngumoha signed his first professional contract with Liverpool last month and if he continues to progress at his current rate, he should be a big part of their future.

The youngest goalscorer in Liverpool’s history, Ngumoha will need to keep his head down, but he might even be good enough to skip needing to go out on loan. He looks capable of challenging for first-team minutes already.