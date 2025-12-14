Liverpool bizarrely told blameless player is finished at Anfield – ‘enough is enough’

A bizarre and brutal report has explained why Liverpool must sell a player who in truth, has improved the Reds this season and is largely blameless for his own drawbacks.

Amid Liverpool’s turbulent campaign there are now signs of revival. The victory over Brighton extended their unbeaten run to five matches across all competitions, while all the signs are pointing towards Mohamed Salah mending fences with the Reds and the Egyptian remaining a Liverpool player beyond the January window.

A key figure in Liverpool’s reversal of fortunes of late has been Joe Gomez. The ultra-versatile defender has helped shore up Liverpool’s right side, which is the area of the pitch opposing teams had targeted when Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong and Dominik Szoboszlai were deployed at right-back.

Unfortunately, Gomez suffered a muscle injury in the Brighton win on Saturday. It’s no coincidence the Seagulls began to create chance after chance once Gomez went off.

Yet according to a particularly harsh report from GiveMeSport, Gomez’s latest injury serves as further evidence why Liverpool should move on from the 28-year-old next year.

Gomez was described as a player Liverpool CANNOT rely on owing to his injury record. The report them brutally declared Liverpool must ‘sell Gomez ASAP.’

The report explained: ‘When people look back at Gomez’s career, it will be seen as successful. But he could have been so much more, and now, turning 29 before the season ends, Liverpool must accept that it’s time for him to move on.

‘A new centre-back has already been a priority, but in reality they need at least two more due to the circumstances at the club. One of them must be to replace Gomez.

‘Several clubs have shown an interest in him over the years, and January would be the best possible time to move him on, get some cash in for him before his value decreases further, and replace him in the same window to give the squad the real boost that it needs.’

Liverpool should NOT sell Joe Gomez

While it’s fair to say Gomez’s injury record is a genuine concern, the fact he can play right-back, centre-back or left-back is of huge benefit to the Reds.

Gomez has his limitations going forward when deployed as a full-back, though that’s not stopped him from providing two assists – the latest of which came against Brighton – in sporadic outings at right-back this season.

Furthermore, Liverpool still haven’t tied Ibrahima Konate down to a new deal, while it would be highly ambitious of Liverpool to expect too much from youngster Giovani Leoni next year upon returning from an ACL injury.

As such, Liverpool would be wise to ignore the GMS report and continue their relationship with their longest serving player.

