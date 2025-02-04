Liverpool had no hesitation blocking a deadline day offer from Middlesbrough for Tyler Morton, with a trusted source revealing the minimum valuation the Reds were demanding – though there was another late exit from their Kirkby training base that may have gone under the radar.

The Merseysiders are riding high at the top of the Premier League and looking well-placed to claim only their second English league crown in 35 years. But after the last one came during the Covid-hit 2019/20 season, this one will feel extra special if they go on to win the title in front of a packed Anfield crowd. In addition to that, Liverpool are also in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, where they look to overcome a 1-0 deficit against Tottenham in Thursday’s second leg, as well as through to the last 16 of the Champions League, where they will be one of eight seeded sides.

All in all, supporters are gearing up for what they hope will be one of the most successful seasons in their history, in what could yet prove a dream first season at the helm for Arne Slot.

The Dutch manager has managed to get the best out of his side, with competition for starting places more heated than perhaps ever before.

One player of huge promise, who has perhaps felt the pinch more than most, is Morton, who is tipped for a big future in the game, but has been limited to just five appearances – three of those as a starter in the domestic cups – across all competitions this season.

As a result of his inactivity, the Wallasey-born defensive midfielder was the subject of a deadline day approach from Middlesbrough, who had made an enquiry for his services.

However, according to Paul Joyce, Boro failed to match Liverpool’s valuation, which The Times journalist claims was in excess of £10m.

‘Middlesbrough have shown interest in Tyler Morton, the Liverpool midfielder. Any fee could be significantly above £10m depending on bonuses and add-ons. Morton – who was wanted by Bayer Leverkusen last summer – is keen for more regular football,’ Joyce wrote on X, before adding: ‘Middlesbrough have not come close enough to matching valuations so Morton will not be heading there.’

Liverpool allow midfielder to leave in late loan exit

Morton, capped eight times by England Under-21s, will, however, face a decision on his future in the summer and he will likely need a move away if he is to take the next step in his career.

In the meantime, Slot is adamant that he will need all his options available if his side are to go as far as possible in their hunt for four major pieces of silverware.

The Reds did, however, sanction another loan spell for Stefan Bajcetic as he returned to Spain to sign for Las Palmas on the sunny island of Gran Canaria.

One man who had also been tipped to go out on loan was midfielder James McConnell, but after he impressed Slot in last week’s 3-2 Champions League defeat at PSV, the Reds boss made it clear that he would look to offer the 20-year-old more opportunities.

“There’s always a chance in life. And at the moment we have most of our players fit so we will have this discussion tomorrow I think between me and Richard (Hughes) about these players,” said the Dutchman after the game.

“But there’s definitely one that will not go out on loan: James McConnell. I liked him a lot today. Maybe the end result today would be good for him to go and play but he is a player who hasn’t played a lot in the last six or seven months as he was injured for a while. He impressed me a lot today.

“He is competitive in the training sessions we had, he is always very competitive. I’m not surprised, but you always wonder how you will react at this level.

“James plays and is competitive. He definitely deserves credit for his performance today.”

One late move that perhaps went under the radar was that of Dominic Corness, with the midfielder failing to make an impact under Slot this season. The 21-year-old midfielder agreed a move late on deadline day to League Two Gillingham, where he will remain for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in Switzerland with Yverdon Sport and will be hoping to further his game-time with the Gills, who are currently 17th in League Two.

