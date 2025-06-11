Liverpool have been told they can secure the signing of Hugo Ekitike to complement the club-record arrival of Florian Wirtz – but with signing number three also drawing closer, the Reds must offload two of three players before they another huge deal can be sanctioned.

The Reds have exploded out of the blocks this summer as they look to reinforce Arne Slot’s Premier League title-winning squad. Jeremie Frimpong signed on the day the summer window officially opened in a €35m (£29.6m, $40m) agreement, while after hours of talks and failed bids, Liverpool finally struck a deal for the club-record signing of Wirtz on Tuesday night.

Such a deal will shatter numerous transfer records, including a new British record fee, though the Reds are not done spending yet with Milos Kerkez soon expected to follow, and with a deal now also agreed to become signing number three of the summer at Anfield.

But despite spending an estimated combined €230m (£195m, $263m) on all three stars, Liverpool are not done yet and the capture of a new centre forward will be next on their agenda, and with a move for Ekitike now very much seen as their next priority.

The France Under-21s striker has been in talks over a move to Chelsea, but with our sources revealing the Blues are refusing to meet the €100m (£84.7m, $114m) price Eintracht Frankfurt have placed on his head, the transfer door has very much been opened for Liverpool.

To that end, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has explained that Liverpool remain very much remain active in the hunt for Ekitike.

However, before any deal can go through, Plettenberg has suggested the Reds will now have to sell before they can buy, with Liverpool looking to move on two players from Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa or Darwin Nunez before any negotiations can begin.

Liverpool transfers: Darwin Nunez nearing Anfield exit

Of the trio, it is Nunez who looks nearest the exit door with the trusted David Ornstein confirming the Uruguayan striker is the subject of a firm approach from Saudi Arabian side, Al-Hilal.

They are the club who tried and failed to sign Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Victor Osimhen over the past few months.

Writing on The Athletic, Ornstein stated: “There is, meanwhile, a possible departure from Merseyside in the form of Darwin Nunez.

“Al-Hilal contacted Liverpool about the Uruguay striker on Monday and the Saudi Pro League team were made aware of the conditions of a move.

“Liverpool rejected a proposal worth €70m from Al Nassr in January, and that sets a minimum bar if an exit is to materialise.”

Nunez, though, is believed to favour remaining in Europe, with Serie A or LaLiga in his thinking. To that end, Atletico Madrid are confirmed admirers, though they would not be able to match the wages the Saudis can propose.

Another man who could also be open to departing is Harvey Elliott, with the 22-year-old pushed further down the order by the arrival of Wirtz.

The midfielder recently spoke of wanting to avoid frittering away his promising career by spending season after season warming the bench.

“I don’t really want to be wasting years of my career because it’s a short career,” said Elliott.

As a result, an exit now looks inevitable, with TEAMtalk sources confirming both Wolves and Newcastle are admirers of the player.

Liverpool transfer latest: Gakpo denials, Alisson plans, Real Madrid offer

Elsewhere on the outgoing front, Cody Gakpo, though, looks likely to stay after delivering a 24-word rebuttal to Bayern Munich rumours.

Alisson Becker has also clarified his immediate future at Anfield and having also come clean on the potential next move, he’s already gathering information about it.

As far as other incomings are concerned, the dominoes are starting to fall in place to bring Kerkez to Anfield after Fabrizio Romano revealed how a connected deal was also now close.

Liverpool have been offered the chance to finally land Aurelien Tchouameni after reports in Spain named the Frenchman as one of three players told they have no future under new Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso.

Despite that offer, Slot is reported to have come to a very rapid verdict on the long-term Reds target.

Which major records Florian Wirtz transfer will break

Florian Wirtz stats by season for Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool’s record buy remains the £85m (add-ons included) paid to Benfica when signing Nunez in 2022.

Wirtz’s deal will obliterate that record and it’s by no means the only record that will fall.

The Premier League’s most expensive signing is Moises Caicedo by way of his £115m switch from Brighton to Chelsea. That mark will be comfortably surpassed.

Wirtz will also become Bayer Leverkusen’s record sale, the Bundesliga’s record transfer, and also the most expensive German footballer of all time.