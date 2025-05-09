Saudi Arabia officials are refusing to take no for an answer as far as Mo Salah is concerned after the president of one of their most wealthy clubs sent Liverpool a strongly-worded message – though the Egyptian’s stance on his future remains clearer than ever.

Salah may have committed his future to Liverpool by putting pen to paper on a record-breaking two-year extension last month that secures his place as not just their best-paid player of all time but also gives him a shot at chasing down Ian Rush’s tally of 346 as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer. With 244 goals to his name as things stand, Salah will, have hopes of at least overhauling Roger Hunt’s 285 total and climb into second place.

The news of Salah’s extension was welcomed by all associated with Liverpool, given the 32-year-old has played a leading role in this season’s charge to Premier League glory. With 55 goal contributions on 49 games across all competitions, many feel that Salah has enjoyed the best season yet of his brilliant Anfield career.

His extension also meant that all talk of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia has been taken off the table. The subject of serious £150m overtures from Al-Ittihad in summer 2023, and then again from Al-Hilal across this season, the Egyptian superstar could have earned riches beyond his wildest dreams by moving to the Gulf State.

But despite extending his stay at Anfield, the president of Al-Ahli seems unwilling to turn his back on his league’s efforts to bring in Salah – and has told Liverpool that he very much remains a firm target.

“We are interested in all international players. Mohamed Salah is definitely at the top of this list, and we are happy to have him in Saudi Arabia,” Khaled Al-Eissa told Egyptian Channel One (via Arabi21)

“God willing, at the right time, he will be with one of the Saudi clubs.”

Salah’s stance on Liverpool’s future crystal clear

Had Al-Eissa’s words emerged a couple of months back, it could have been enough to send Liverpool fans into a spiral of concern. However, the fact that he has now cemented his future down to Anfield for the foreseeable future means all talk that a move away could be on the cards can be taken completely off the table.

In the months leading up to the announcement, TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher had revealed the Merseysiders always retained a strong belief that their Egyptian king would be willing to commit and it was merely only an issue of all parties agreeing on the length of the deal involved.

While Salah felt he was good enough to secure a three-year deal – taking him through to the age of 36 – Liverpool and the player’s agent Ramy Abbas ultimately settled on a two-year extension. With various commercial tie-ins, it has been revealed, though that Salah is raking in well in excess of £1m a week anyway, essentially meaning that even the vast riches on offer were not enough to tempt him.

Whether that will change or not by the time Salah’s lastest deal expires, in summer 2027, remains to be seen. Much of course will depend on Salah’s form and fitness and, with the player in the very best shape, who would rule out him continuing to score at his current rate, especially given the way Arne Slot’s system is set-up to get the very best out of the Egyptian.

The player also has ambitions of winning the Ballon d’Or – something that would simply be impossible if he moved to the Gulf State. Furthermore, with more trophies, and a promising new era under Slot also factors, together with that Liverpool goalscoring record target, coupled with the fact that his family are extremely happy in the area, always meant a new deal was the most likely outcome.

Time will tell if that is still the case come 2027, or whether the Saudi billions could then lure him to Jeddah by then.

Liverpool round-up: Explosive striker deal ON; Alexander-Arnold tells Man City where to go

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reported to have jumped headfirst into the race to sign one of the world’s biggest striker names this summer, with the player one of three big attacking targets firmly on their list – and with Slot’s chances of succeeding where Jurgen Klopp failed coming to light.

With a new striker very much on the Reds radar, time does look to be up for Darwin Nunez, though it’s been reported Richard Hughes is prepared to sell the player to one specific club for a knockdown £35m, so long as the favour is returned with a £100m-plus star moving the other way.

That said, Nunez was on Thursday afternoon linked with a surprise return to South America with a serial trophy winner keen to make him their leading light.

Elsewhere, Trent Alexander-Arnold has responded to the offer made by Manchester City to stop him from joining Real Madrid, according to a Spanish report, making his feelings towards the Cityzens crystal clear.

Salah’s unbelievable goals record for Liverpool down the years