Liverpool are being backed to launch a summer move to sign Antoine Semenyo after an in-the-know journalist claimed the Bournemouth forward “ticks a lot of boxes” for the Reds and amid claims Arne Slot is increasingly tempted to show one Jurgen Klopp signing the door.

The Merseysiders are gearing up for what has been described to us as a historic summer window with Slot given a significant transfer warchest to improve his Premier League champions-elect. Having only spent money on two signings so far – Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili – Slot has spent his first season at Anfield assessing his Liverpool squad and working out their strengths and weaknesses.

Now with the summer window fast approaching and due to open for 10 days on June 1, sources have informed us that Slot is looking to strengthen multiple positions this summer, with left-back, central defence and up to two new additions to his forward line right at the top of his agenda.

To that end, Liverpool journalist David Lynch claims he has heard that the Reds are taking a particular shine to Bournemouth forward Semenyo and his ‘great physical quality’ together with his ability to play off either wing, makes him of particular appeal for Slot.

“I think he will be liked. I think every player who’s kind of performing as he is in the Premier League,” Lynch told Anfield Index. “He has got that experience. He’s around that age. He’s got great physical quality and quality of his feet, and there is just an awful lot to like about him.

“So, hearing that he’s kind of someone who’s being linked and they kind of like that doesn’t surprise me at all.

“I think he’s a really good player and I think he’s one of those who’s kind of on the cusp of really exploding and could be a top player for a top club.

“You know, he’s got very much kind of Sadio Mane vibes to me, so, yeah, wouldn’t be surprised at all if he’s on the list.”

Lynch feels a move for Semenyo is more likely to happen if the Reds show the door to Luis Diaz.

Asked if a move could go through, he replied: “But again, a lot of that counts on if Luis Diaz is going to leave, and you know that is a possibility. I’m sure if Luis Diaz did leave, he’d be in the mix as he is a player who kind of ticks a lot of boxes.”

Slot’s plans for Luis Diaz this summer

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, surprised us last month when he exclusively broke the somewhat unexpected news that Slot was open to the idea of moving the Colombian on this summer.

And while Arsenal are sniffing around the likes of Nico Williams, Fletcher also claimed that the Gunners are keeping a watch on Diaz’s situation at Anfield and that a potential approach from the Gunners could not be ruled out.

Diaz has scored 14 goals and added eight assists this season from 44 appearances this season – his best tally for the Merseysiders so far – and is regularly asked by Slot to lead the line as a preferred option to Darwin Nunez.

However, with Slot looking to sign a new No.9 and also chasing new additions on the wing, claims that Diaz could depart have also been backed up by Fabrizio Romano.

“My information at the moment is that there is nothing advanced or concrete in terms of new contract talks at Liverpool,” Romano told the Daily Briefing when asked about Diaz and with the Colombian’s deal due to expire in summer 2027.

“My information is that already in January, there was some interest from the Saudi Pro League, with clubs approaching Diaz.

“He wanted to stay at the club and Liverpool didn’t want to change the squad at that moment, so nothing happened.

Confirming widespread interest in the 101-goal attacker, Romano continued: “There is already interest from several clubs around Europe in Diaz and also abroad. There’s interest from Saudi, as mentioned, but he’s also appreciated by some people at Barcelona.”

On links to Arsenal, Romano conceded: “I have nothing to report on the links with Arsenal. But let’s see between now and the end of the season what happens with the Colombian winger.”

Liverpool latest: Salah contract lift; Jota price tag set

