Blockbuster Liverpool transfer dream wrecked as Fabrizio Romano reveals Bayern Munich move to secure Salah successor

The prospects of Liverpool managing to lure Leroy Sane back to the Premier League in a huge 2024 transfer have effectively been snuffed out by Fabrizio Romano.

The Merseysiders are gearing up for what could prove one of the most defining years of recent memory as they prepare for some significant arrivals – and possibly some unwelcome departures too. Indeed, having fended off a huge approach from Al-Ittihad for their star man Mo Salah over the summer, expectations are rising that a new and improved offer may just twist FSG’s arm.

Back in the summer when the Saudis made their move, boss Jurgen Klopp went to great lengths to stress why the club could not afford to lose their talismanic star. And while their £150m offer could have undoubtedly been put to good use, Klopp knew the timing of their bid – which came after the main European transfer window had closed – was of no benefit to Liverpool.

To that end, his message on the future of Salah was made loud and clear to the club’s owners.

However, with Salah’s deal currently due to expire in summer 2025, a fresh offer for Salah would give Liverpool’s American owners a serious issue. And it’s suggested that unless Salah agrees to an extension to his contract, the Merseysiders would likely find another club-record deal impossible to reject.

Replacing the Egyptian superstar would arguably be the toughest task faced with Klopp on the transfer front since his appointment back in October 2015.

And according to a variety of sources, one player who Klopp sees as worthy of filling the great man’s No 11 shirt would be Bayern Munich star Sane.

READ MORE ~ The top 10 dribblers in Europe’s big five leagues: Leroy Sane leads the way

Liverpool see Leroy Sane transfer hopes extinguished

The Germany winger is no stranger to the Premier League, having previously starred for Manchester City.

But it is while in the Bundesliga that Sane’s star has really shined bright, the 27-year-old scoring 47 times and adding 37 assists from 151 appearances.

And this season, Sane has a record of nine goals and seven assists from 18 games, meaning he has a goal contribution every 1.125 games.

Given the excellent partnership he has struck up with Harry Kane, it is easy to see why Bayern Munich are so loathe to lose their star man.

However, his current deal is also due to expire in summer 2025 and reports have suggested Liverpool are ready to pay whatever it takes to bring Sane to Anfield as Salah’s replacement.

That has caused some amount of panic among their supporters, with Bayern recently speaking out to deny reports that contract talks had broken down.

“Reports of talks not taking place with Leroy Sane over new deal are fake,” director Christophe Freund told SportsBILD.

“This is the best Leroy Sane Bayern has had so far. He’s one of the players on whom we want to build the future of the team.”

Fabrizio Romano discusses Bayern plans for Sane

Sane himself has also intimated that he is happy to stay, staing recently: “I haven’t given it [my future] any thought yet.

“The club wants to have talks, but at the moment I want to focus on this season.

“FC Bayern remains my first point of contact, there’s no doubt about that.”

Transfer expert Romano has now provided an update on those proposed talks, telling Caught Offside that Bayern are so ready to offer Sane a huge new financial package to convince him to commit to a new deal.

“Bayern Munich have many contract situations that they need to discuss internally and with player’s representatives, with Leroy Sane falling into this category. Sane is out of contract in the summer of 2025 and it is a crucial moment for Bayern as they still need to discuss a new deal with the player,” he said.

“From what I understand, Bayern’s plan is to make a very important proposal to Sane as the winger has been one of the German club’s best players this season. The new contract offered to the player will obviously add more years to his stint at the club but it will also see his salary increased, which will include bonuses. Bayern are currently preparing this proposal and they will try hard to convince him to stay.”

As well as Liverpool, former club Manchester City have also been touted for a move, but Romano added: “There is interest in Sane from England but it is nothing advanced. This is why it is now a priority for Bayern to offer the player a new contract.”

Per reports, Bayern hope to offer Sane a new deal to 2028 and reward him with a salary increase on his current £280,000 a week deal.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool transfer fail revealed as details emerge of bungled bid to sign next Man City superstar