Liverpool could be closing in on one of the signings of this, and any other summer, following reports of an elite centre-back giving the nod to an Anfield switch, while a trusted source has delivered telling updates on the futures of Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate.

Central defence is expected to be a major position of need for Liverpool come the end of the season, especially given the contract status of Konate, and the addition of a player widely regarded as one of the top defenders in Europe would make an incredible difference on Merseyside.

Van de Ven wants ‘dream’ Liverpool move

While Marc Guehi to Liverpool remains a likely outcome, either this month or in the summer, that’s not stopped speculation that Micky van de Ven wants out of struggling Tottenham and favours a move to the reigning Premier League champions.

And now an X account, who claim to have a team of five elite reporters, state that the Dutch defender is ready to ‘blow up the transfer market’ this summer and push for a move to Merseyside.

The report claims that the 24-year-old views Liverpool as his ‘dream destination’, although it’s unclear as to whether part of that pull is to work under fellow Dutchman Arne Slot, whose current position at Anfield is under scrutiny.

Van de Ven has looked an agitated figure at times this season, with the relationship between the Tottenham players and fans becoming increasingly strained as the season has gone on.

Indeed, the Dutchman, alongside teammate Pedro Porro, clashed with supporters following the recent 3-2 loss at Bournemouth to further increase rumours that he might not be completely happy in north London.

Our sources have revealed, however, that Tottenham are working on a lucrative new deal for Van de Ven, who has also captained the side in the absence of Cristian Romero this season and is considered a huge part of the club’s plans going forward.

Constant speculation over boss Thomas Frank’s future has not helped matters at Tottenham, though, leaving the club vulnerable to their better players potentially being poached.

And, while the report on X can probably be taken with a pinch of salt, there have to be concerns among genuine Spurs fans that top stars could move on unless things take a rapid upward turn on and off the pitch.

Top source delivers Salah, Konate updates

Trusted reporter David Ornstein has shed light on when Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate will eventually depart the club, with a complete no-nonsense update on the latter.

Regarding Anfield legend Salah, Ornstein insists the Egyptian will not be leaving departing Merseyside this month. Indeed, Liverpool’s hope is that they can keep Salah for the 2026/27 campaign too, before he eventually walks away aged 35 for a big-money free agent payday.

But in terms of the Reds trying to cash in at the end of the season, Ornstein does see a world where that could actually happen, especially if Saudi clubs come calling again.

Ornstein wrote: “Despite recent uncertainty, the Egypt attacker is fully expected to finish the campaign at Anfield. It will be hoped his situation then settles down and that he sees out the rest of his agreement, which runs until June 2027.

“However, if problems remain, it is possible conversations will take place about parting ways early.”

As for Konate, the 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and no new agreement has yet been reached on a new deal.

And, when it comes to the Real Madrid-linked centre-back, The Athletic‘s Ornstein is pretty unequivocal in what he expects to happen on that front

He wrote: “Ibrahima Konate is on track to exit due to his contract expiring. There has been no breakthrough on new terms.”

Liverpool considering trio of right-back options

Liverpool are assessing whether the season-ending injury to Conor Bradley will force them to move into the market for another right-back this month, with three names touted for an Anfield switch.

Bradley has undergone surgery on a serious knee injury, and with centre-back Giovani Leoni already sidelined for the season, the Reds are currently short of defensive options for the remainder of the campaign.

While club sources have now underlined to us that there will be no ‘kneejerk reactions’ to Bradley’s injury, scouts are assessing the market and our sources indicate the club have their eye on two stars in particular, and have also been alerted to a third.

We understand that Feyenoord’s Givairo Read and Benfica’s Daniel Banjaqui have been watched by Liverpool.

Meanwhile, sources also confirm that Liverpool have been made aware of the potential availability of other full-backs players such as Monaco star Vanderson – who could be available this month and has also been linked with Tottenham.

The 24-year-old Brazilian is being heavily linked with moves away from France this month and is thought to be open to joining a Premier League side.

It just remains to be seen if Liverpool opt to stick with Jeremie Frimpong and use Joe Gomez and midfielders Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai as cover, or make a January swoop instead.

Klopp to Real Madrid; Tottenham move for Diomande; Guehi latest

A top German source has provided a stunning new update on Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp taking charge as Real Madrid’s next permanent manager.

The Spanish giants are on the hunt for a new boss after parting company with Xabi Alonso and although recent Klopp comments suggest that he has no interest in taking over at The Bernabeu, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg thinks they were just a smokescreen.

Taking to X, Plettenberg declared: “Jurgen Klopp is a candidate for the head coach position at Real Madrid, should the club decide to appoint a new manager in the summer. As revealed on 11 December and confirmed again.

“Understand despite Klopp’s long-term contract with Red Bull and his strong identification with the Red Bull project, Real Madrid hold a major appeal for him.”

Crucially, Plettenberg ended his tweet by stating: “If Real were to make a serious move, Klopp would give it serious consideration.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly ready to hijack a proposed Liverpool swoop for highly-rated RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, with a “big offer” in the pipeline for the explosive 19-year-old talent.

And, a reliable source has revealed why Liverpool will not face a threat from Arsenal when it comes to sealing the transfer of Marc Guehi.