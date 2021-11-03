Blow for Liverpool, Tottenham as Barcelona man makes decision on future

Liverpool and Tottenham have been left disappointed in their pursuit of a Barcelona attacker, according to reports.

The Reds are searching for reinforcements to bolster their forward line. They will lose Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in January once the Africa Cup of Nations begins.

Jurgen Klopp could also do with an improved set of backup options. Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino both scored in the recent Carabao Cup win over Preston but do not provide as much threat against quality opposition.

Tottenham, meanwhile, need to provide more support for Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. Steven Bergwijn joined the club from PSV last January but has never really got going.

Lucas Moura is admired at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, the Brazilian is now 29 and moving towards the final few years of his career.

It’s clear that both Premier League sides could do with an attacking signing in January. That’s why Barcelona player Ousmane Dembele became a target.

The Frenchman has entered the final 12 months of his contract, leading to rumours of a Camp Nou exit.

He has also endured a torrid time with the Spanish giants due to injuries and squad competition.

But the Daily Mail, citing reports in the Spanish press, state that Dembele will reject any transfer approaches.

He is aiming to turn his fortunes around with Barca and become a key player. The winger has informed his agent that he wishes to come to an agreement with the club over a new deal.

As a result, the two parties are said to have entered the ‘final stretch’ of negotiations. Barca are ‘increasingly confident’ of tying down the player they spent £135.5m on in August 2016.

He has featured 119 times for the Blaugrana in all competitions, scoring 30 goals.

Liverpool and Tottenham will now have to sound out alternative targets. Klopp likes the look of Red Bull Salzburg starlet Karim Adeyemi.

Spurs director Fabio Paratici, meanwhile, is eyeing up Fiorentina bagsman Dusan Vlahovic.

Wijnaldum makes PSG-Liverpool comparison

Meanwhile, PSG midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has made a comparison between the French giants and his former club Liverpool.

The Dutchman told reporters: “In Liverpool we knew each other well, we formed the same team for five years.

“We had our identity, it was different. The style of play too. Here, I think the coach prefers when we rotate, when we do not keep the same position.

“In Liverpool we were together for five years and here it’s a new team, I have to get used to my teammates, this is our first season together.”

Wijnaldum has made 15 appearances for PSG since joining on a free this summer. He is yet to open his goalscoring account.

