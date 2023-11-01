Bold Liverpool powerplay revealed, as reason ‘many other suitors’ avoided Szoboszlai revealed

Liverpool were able to win the race to sign Dominik Szoboszlai this summer because they took the calculated risk of meeting his release clause, a report has explained.

Of the four newcomers to Liverpool’s midfield this summer, Szoboszlai has arguably earned the most unanimous praise. The former RB Leipzig midfielder has not missed a minute of their opening 10 Premier League matches, from which he has scored once and provided two assists.

Liverpool are understandably satisfied with their summer investment, which was a result of them beating a deadline to trigger an exit clause worth just over £60million.

Now, a feature from The Athletic has explained how Szoboszlai actually had ‘many other suitors’ before Liverpool activated the decisive clause.

None of the rival contenders have been named in the latest write-up, though reports earlier this year mentioned Chelsea and Newcastle United. Whoever they were, it is claimed that they ‘were put off by the big upfront payment’ that was required to lure the Hungary international out of Germany.

Many clubs these days like to structure the payments of big signings over various steps. However, it appears Liverpool went the extra mile by committing to a significant sum early in the payment process.

After refusing to meet Borussia Dortmund’s even higher demands for Jude Bellingham, who went to Real Madrid instead – nor, as the report explains, being comfortable with the demands for Manchester United-bound Mason Mount for the £55m Chelsea got, not to mention his wages worth more than £200,000 per week – Liverpool ultimately made Szoboszlai their most expensive signing of the summer 2023 transfer window and gave him a £120,000 weekly salary.

Szoboszlai standing out in new-look Liverpool midfield

The other players who arrived to complement him in their new-look midfield were Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Mac Allister has endured a lukewarm start to his Liverpool career due to having to operate in a slightly deeper role than he is used to while the more experienced Endo acclimatises to the Premier League.

Gravenberch, meanwhile, is starting to show some positive glimpses of what he will be able to bring to a department that has undergone an overhaul in recent months.

Liverpool said goodbye to regular starting midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson over the summer as they both found new clubs in Saudi Arabia. Fringe options like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also left for pastures new, as did former vice-captain James Milner.

Considering Szoboszlai is completely new to the Premier League, he has made an encouraging impression so far, justifying why Liverpool were eager to bring him to the club.

